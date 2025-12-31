The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has confirmed that six passengers died when a boat travelling from Ilashe Beach capsized near the Igbologun axis in Lagos on Tuesday night.

Four other passengers were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by LASWA’s Head of Public Affairs, Wuraola Alake.

What LASWA is saying

According to the statement, a Savvy Marine passenger boat travelling from Ilashe Beach House reportedly collided with a submerged object along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at around 8:35 p.m.

Four passengers were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while six others were recovered dead at the scene. The statement added that search and rescue operations were ongoing as authorities worked to account for all persons involved, in coordination with the Marine Police and other first responders.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have confirmed a boat mishap involving a Savvy Marine passenger boat on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at approximately 8:35 p.m., along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel. According to the Waterways Authorities, the boat was en route from Ilashe Beach House at the time of the incident,” the statement read in part.

It added, “As of the time of this report, four (4) passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention. Sadly, six (6) other passengers were recovered dead at the scene.”

LASWA emphasized that preliminary investigations suggest a collision with a submerged object may have caused the mishap, though a full inquiry is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

The agency extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reassured the public of its continued commitment to safety on Lagos inland waterways.

The statement also reiterated the importance of adherence to all safety regulations, including proper navigation practices and the enforcement of the “no night travel” rule.

What you should know

The latest boat mishap, which preliminary investigations have linked to a collision with a submerged object, is not an isolated case along Lagos inland waterways. For example, in March 2025, ferry operations near Ikorodu were disrupted by dredging pipes left abandoned by contractors, forcing some vessels to navigate carefully to avoid damage.

The Lagos State Government subsequently cleared the pipes, with LASWA urging dredging companies, boat operators, and other stakeholders to comply with safety regulations to prevent similar incidents.

Water hyacinth remains another persistent challenge for boat operators and commuters, particularly from September to the end of the first quarter each year. Dense mats of the invasive plant can entangle propellers, slow down vessels, and make navigation strenuous. Smaller vessels, like banana boats carrying up to 17 passengers, are particularly affected, sometimes requiring stops to clear propellers of entangled vegetation.

Pushing boats through thick water hyacinth can also cause serious engine damage, including piston failure, which costs approximately N150,000 to replace. Operators note that piston failure often leads to additional mechanical issues, significantly increasing repair costs.

These challenges highlight the risks associated with navigating Lagos’s inland waterways, especially during night travel or when safety regulations are not fully adhered to.