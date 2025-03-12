The Lagos State Government has cleared dredging pipes that obstructed ferry movement and posed safety risks on the inland waterways leading to Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the removal in a statement on Tuesday, reporting that the pipes, abandoned by a dredging company, had disrupted two passenger ferries, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The obstruction also caused damage to the ferries’ hulls.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has removed a dangerously installed dredging pipe that posed a threat to ferry operators and waterway users along the power line en route Ikorodu axis,” the NAN report read in part.

The statement noted that LASWA’s General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, stated that upon receiving reports of the obstruction, the agency’s patrol team promptly carried out an on-site inspection.

To mitigate the risk, they swiftly installed marker buoys to indicate a safe passage before proceeding with the removal of the pipes.

“This effort underscores LASWA’s commitment to ensuring safety on Lagos’ inland waterways,” Emmanuel said.

“The swift action prevented what could have been a catastrophic incident.”

He urged dredging companies, boat operators, and other stakeholders to comply with safety regulations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

What you should know

The presence of dredging pipes on the inland waterways leading to Ikorodu had been observed during multiple ferry rides in December 2024, conducted to document the impact of water hyacinth on Lagos waterways. At a particular point along the route, boats often experienced slight bumps when crossing over partially submerged dredging pipes. However, at no point during these observations did any vessel suffer hull damage, as reported in the recent incident.

Beyond dredging pipes, water hyacinth remains a significant challenge for boat operators and commuters, particularly from September to the end of the first quarter of the following year. When not promptly cleared, the invasive plant forms dense mats that entangle propellers, slow down boats, and make navigation more strenuous for operators and passengers.

For smaller vessels like banana boats, which carry up to 17 passengers, the challenge is even greater. On one of the observed trips, a boat operator had to halt mid-journey while the deckhand manually removed entangled vegetation from the propellers.

Forcing a boat through thick water hyacinth can also cause severe engine damage, particularly to its pistons—one of which costs about N150,000 to replace. Operators note that piston failure often leads to additional mechanical issues, significantly increasing repair costs.