FAAN disowns ongoing recruitment, warns public against scammers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disowned reports of an ongoing recruitment exercise and warned members of the public against falling victim to scammers circulating fake employment offers in its name.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disowned reports of an ongoing recruitment exercise and warned members of the public against falling victim to scammers circulating fake employment offers in its name.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by FAAN on Thursday through its official X page.

The agency said fraudulent employment offers were being circulated in its name, including a purported letter dated August 18, 2026, bearing a logo resembling FAAN’s official branding.

What FAAN is saying

FAAN said the purported employment letters were being circulated by unauthorised persons falsely claiming to represent the Authority.

The agency stated that it is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise and disassociated itself from the letters and related employment offers.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to alert the public to a fraudulent ‘Letter of Provisional Offer of Employment’ currently being circulated by unauthorised persons claiming to represent the Authority.”

“FAAN wishes to state categorically that the Authority is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise and disassociates itself from this letter and any related employment offers,” the statement read in part.

FAAN urged members of the public not to make payments to individuals issuing the purported employment offers.

The Authority also advised Nigerians not to provide personal information or engage with individuals behind the fraudulent offers.

FAAN urged the public to verify recruitment-related information through its official communication channels before taking any action.

Get up to speed

Fake recruitment offers targeting job seekers have remained a recurring form of fraud in Nigeria, with scammers often impersonating government agencies to obtain money or personal information from unsuspecting applicants.

In February 2025, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) warned the public about fake recruitment advertisements, stressing that no recruitment exercise was ongoing at the time.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) issued a similar warning in October 2025 over fake appointment letters being circulated online during its recruitment exercise.

In August 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) cautioned Nigerians against fake and AI-generated employment letters allegedly issued in its name.

The NUPRC also warned job seekers against fraudsters demanding money in exchange for purported employment opportunities.

The recurring alerts show that prospective applicants need to verify recruitment announcements directly with the relevant government agencies before responding to them.

What you should know

The latest FAAN warning comes shortly after the Federal Civil Service Commission cautioned Nigerians about fake recruitment messages and links being circulated through social media, WhatsApp groups and unofficial websites.

The commission said legitimate federal civil service recruitment does not involve private agents, middlemen or individuals claiming to have influence over the selection or appointment process.

The warning was issued in a statement by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Zakariyya, in Abuja.

The commission said scammers can use official names, logos and branding to make fraudulent recruitment offers appear genuine.

It noted that appointments into the Federal Public Service require an authorised establishment and, where applicable, the necessary recruitment waiver from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) also warned about a recruitment scam involving individuals requesting personal information from unsuspecting job seekers.