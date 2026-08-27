NCAA signs new deal to implement advance cargo information system

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two firms to implement a Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) system for air cargo in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two firms to implement a Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) system for air cargo in Nigeria.

The development was disclosed in a statement on the NCAA’s official X account on Thursday.

The system will initially focus on inbound air cargo, allowing relevant information to be assessed before shipments are loaded onto aircraft as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security and the integrity of Nigeria’s air cargo supply chain.

What NCAA is saying

The NCAA signed the MoU with Firstway FZE and Global Software & Digital Solution (GSDS) to establish a framework for deploying the PLACI system, onboarding relevant stakeholders and assessing its operation.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday, August 27, 2026, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Firstway FZE and Global Software & Digital Solution (GSDS) for the implementation of the Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) framework in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The implementation will initially cover inbound air cargo and provide a structured basis for technology deployment and operational assessment.

NCAA Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, described the agreement as an important milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s aviation security architecture.

Najomo said the signing marked the beginning of the actual implementation process and urged the project partners to follow the agreed procedures. He said any ambiguities that arise during implementation could be brought back for discussion.

The NCAA said the initiative is expected to support the development of a safer, more secure and internationally compliant air cargo system.

More details

Peter Igbinedion, who spoke on behalf of Firstway FZE and GSDS, said the project had taken about nine to 10 months, or longer, to reach the signing stage.

Igbinedion assured the NCAA of the companies’ readiness and commitment to successfully deliver the project.

NCAA Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, Mary Tufano-Eche, said the lengthy process was deliberate and necessary to protect the Authority’s interests.

Tufano-Eche described the initiative as a significant step for Nigeria in a relatively new area of air cargo security implementation.

She added that while the MoU may not be perfect at this stage, it provides a starting point that can be amended as implementation progresses.

The NCAA said all parties expressed commitment to the successful implementation of the PLACI framework.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s aviation sector is increasingly adopting technology to strengthen security and improve the efficiency of airport and cargo operations.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is preparing to deploy cargo scanners at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to modernise cargo inspection and strengthen border security.

The scanners have been installed at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) warehouses, while Customs officers completed specialised image analysis training in June.

The scanners are expected to improve detection of prohibited and undeclared goods while reducing cargo inspection time.

The equipment is awaiting final regulatory approval, while the NCS has recommended traffic management officers and CCTV cameras around the scanning areas.

The development forms part of wider efforts to introduce technology-driven systems into Nigeria’s aviation and cargo operations.

What you should know

The NCAA’s move to implement PLACI comes as aviation authorities continue to introduce technology-driven systems across airport operations.

The NCAA recently announced plans to introduce RFID baggage tracking across Nigerian airports to allow passengers to monitor checked luggage in real time.

FAAN is also rolling out V-Pass, a biometric identity verification system developed in partnership with M/S Verxid Technologies Limited.

The V-Pass system will use NIN and facial biometrics for Nigerian passengers, while foreign passengers will enrol using international passports and biometric authentication.

FAAN and Verxid plan to conduct a nationwide sensitisation campaign, a live proof-of-concept demonstration and a technical site assessment before full rollout.

The PLACI initiative adds another layer to the sector’s technology adoption, with a specific focus on securing Nigeria’s air cargo supply chain before cargo is loaded onto aircraft.