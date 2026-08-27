FAAN clears Bolt to resume e-hailing services at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has cleared Bolt to resume e-hailing services at FAAN-managed airports following a temporary interruption that caused inconvenience and increased transportation costs for passengers.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has cleared Bolt to resume e-hailing services at FAAN-managed airports following a temporary interruption that caused inconvenience and increased transportation costs for passengers.

The development was contained in a statement issued by FAAN and signed by Henry Agbebire, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The development follows reports of disruptions to e-hailing services at airports on Wednesday, August 26, involving operators required to use the Airport Car Hire Rank Management System (ACHRAMS) for commercial airport pick-ups, although some drivers continued to receive airport requests through their regular e-hailing platforms.

What FAAN is saying

FAAN said it had reached an agreeable operational framework with Bolt following constructive engagements, clearing the e-hailing platform to resume services at FAAN-managed airports immediately.

“The Authority is therefore pleased to announce that, following constructive engagements, FAAN and Bolt have reached an agreeable operational framework and Bolt is cleared to commence its services at FAAN-managed airports immediately,” the report read in part.

The Authority said it remains engaged with other e-hailing operators and is confident that the outstanding discussions will be concluded in the coming days.

FAAN also acknowledged concerns raised by passengers over the increased cost and inconvenience experienced during the temporary interruption of e-hailing services and apologised for the difficulties caused.

The Authority said its actions were driven by regulatory, safety and security considerations rather than economic interests, while acknowledging that the immediate impact on passengers was significant.

The Authority said the resolution with Bolt demonstrates that it is possible to protect the integrity and security of the airport environment while preserving the convenience and freedom of choice provided by e-hailing services.

FAAN reiterated that passengers remain free to choose from available transportation options that best meet their needs, provided the authorised services operate within a safe, secure, orderly and accountable airport environment.

The Authority thanked the travelling public for its patience and understanding and assured passengers that their safety, security, convenience and overall airport experience remain at the centre of its decisions.

Why FAAN introduced ACHRAMS

FAAN said it has been working for nearly a decade to address challenges arising from commercial and e-hailing vehicles operating within airport environments.

According to the Authority, these include increasing cases of passenger solicitation and touting, unregulated operations, random pick-ups and related safety, security and accountability concerns.

FAAN said some of these challenges involve drivers operating across more than one platform, making it necessary to strengthen the management and visibility of commercial transportation at airports.

The Authority introduced ACHRAMS, or Airport Car Hire Rank Management System, as a queue-management and airport transportation management system designed to provide greater structure, visibility and accountability for authorised airport car-hire services.

FAAN stressed that ACHRAMS is not an e-hailing application and was never designed to compete with Uber, Bolt or any other mobility platform.

It also said it supports healthy competition and does not seek to create or promote a monopoly in airport transportation.

FAAN’s reaction for Airport taxi fares

FAAN said the airport taxi fares highlighted during the recent controversy were not rates newly imposed by the Authority or created by ACHRAMS.

According to FAAN, airport taxi fares existed independently of the system, and the rates were not substantially different from those previously applicable.

The Authority said ACHRAMS instead introduced greater visibility and transparency around prevailing airport taxi rates, making the costs more readily apparent to passengers.

FAAN acknowledged that comparing those rates with the lower fares passengers had become accustomed to through e-hailing platforms understandably heightened public concern.

Backstory

The latest development follows reports on Wednesday that passengers arriving at Nigerian airports were experiencing difficulties accessing e-hailing services.

According to reports, some passengers were unable to secure Uber or Bolt rides within the airport environment and were instead directed to airport taxi operators, with some passengers reporting significantly higher fares.

Reports cited fares of between N55,000 and N70,000 for trips from MMIA to Lekki Phase 2, compared with N25,000 to N35,000 previously charged through e-hailing services.

Other reports said airport taxi operators were reportedly demanding as much as N30,000 for trips to the Ikeja business district, compared with about N8,000 previously offered by e-hailing drivers.

Nairametrics’ checks on Wednesday, however, found that some e-hailing activity was continuing around the airport.

An Uber driver contacted by Nairametrics said he received an MMIA pick-up through the regular Uber Driver app and proceeded with the trip. He said he had not used ACHRAMS and had not experienced any change to his normal operating procedure.

The driver explained that Uber fares are generally calculated based on distance, citing about N250 per kilometre before waiting time and delays are factored in. He added that during surge periods, fares can rise to about three times the normal rate.

Nairametrics also spoke with Etiese Umoh, who works around an air-cargo logistics hub near MMA1, MMA2 and GAT. He said normal ride-hailing pick-ups and drop-offs were continuing around the area and that he had not observed the reported passenger stranding or widespread fare increases.

However, the drivers contacted by Nairametrics were not operating through ACHRAMS. This is significant because drivers who do not regularly pick up passengers from FAAN-managed airports may not have been familiar with the system or its requirements.

Their continued ability to receive requests through regular e-hailing applications therefore does not necessarily mean drivers operating under the airport’s new framework were unaffected by the disruption.

What you should know

A week before the latest development, FAAN said it was seeking a new operational framework for Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services at its airports.

The Authority said the framework was intended to address passenger safety, security, accountability, operational visibility and orderly pick-up arrangements while allowing e-hailing platforms to continue serving passengers.

FAAN also cited complaints over passenger solicitation and touting, as well as other operational challenges, saying e-hailing operators needed to be properly integrated into the airport’s operational and security framework.

The latest development sees Bolt reaching that operational agreement with FAAN and being cleared to resume services, while discussions with other e-hailing operators remain ongoing.