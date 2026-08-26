FAAN denies banning Uber, Bolt amid claims of airport taxi monopoly

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied banning Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing platforms from operating at its managed airports, amid claims that a FAAN-linked taxi platform had become the sole option for airport car-hire services.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied banning Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing platforms from its managed airports, amid reports that a FAAN-linked taxi service had become the sole option for airport car-hire services under the Airport Car Hire Rank Management System (ACHRAMS).

An FAQ document on ACHRAMS provided by FAAN to Nairametrics states that the system does not prevent Uber or Bolt from operating, with its scope limited to commercial pick-ups within FAAN-managed airport environments.

The clarification comes amid several posts on X and media reports claiming that e-hailing platforms had been suspended from airport premises, forcing passengers to use airport taxis and pay significantly higher fares on some routes.

What they are saying

According to the document, FAAN governs the airport operating rules, while participating car-hire companies provide the transport service and ACHRAMS supplies the digital controls and records.

“ Q. Who owns and governs airport operations under ACHRAMS? A. FAAN governs the airport operating rules.

“A. Participating car-hire companies provide the transport service; authorised drivers perform the trips; ACHRAMS supplies the digital controls and records,” the document read in part.

It added, “Q. Does ACHRAMS stop Bolt or Uber from operating outside airports?

“A. No. Its operating scope concerns commercial airport pick-ups within FAAN-managed airport environments.”

The document therefore positions ACHRAMS as an airport operations and oversight system rather than a replacement for existing e-hailing platforms.

A FAAN contact who spoke with Nairametrics on Wednesday also dismissed claims that the Authority had launched a “FAANTaxi” platform as the sole airport car-hire service, saying there was “nothing like that.”

Backstory

The clarification followed reports on Wednesday that passengers arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos were unable to access Uber and Bolt services within the airport.

Several X posts alleged that e-hailing platforms had been banned from airport premises, with passengers directed to airport taxi operators.

One passenger said he was quoted N30,000 for a trip from MMIA to Radisson Blu in Ikeja GRA, compared with about N8,000 he previously paid through e-hailing.

It was also reported that airport taxi fares had risen to N55,000-N70,000 for trips from MMIA to Lekki Phase 2, from N25,000-N35,000 previously, while fares to the Ikeja business district reportedly reached N30,000.

What Nairametrics found

Nairametrics’ checks found that e-hailing services were still operating around the airport on Wednesday.

An Uber driver said he received an MMIA pick-up through the regular Uber Driver app and was already on the trip, adding that he had not used ACHRAMS or experienced changes to his usual procedure.

He also said taxi operators not using e-hailing platforms sometimes approach passengers in the airport lobby and offer rides at fares higher than those available through e-hailing apps.

Etiese Umoh, who works around an air-cargo logistics hub near MMA1, MMA2 and GAT, also said normal ride-hailing pick-ups and drop-offs were continuing and that he had not observed passenger stranding or widespread fare increases.

How ACHRAMS works

FAAN’s ACHRAMS FAQ describes the system as an airport-specific platform for managing car-hire ranks, dispatch, driver and vehicle identification and operational oversight.

It is designed to register drivers and vehicles, organise queues and record trips, while providing FAAN with data on demand, waiting times, cancellations, incidents and operator performance.

Passengers do not have to install an app and can be served through an authorised dispatch desk. ACHRAMS also does not process trip payments, with fares agreed between passengers and drivers or operators.

Get up to speed

The current controversy follows earlier disputes between FAAN and airport car-hire operators over registration on ACHRAMS and the Authority’s operating requirements.

In July 2026, FAAN clarified that ACHRAMS required vehicles manufactured in 2012 or newer, not the 2020 minimum reported online, after operators reportedly resisted the system’s rollout at MMIA.

FAAN said the requirement had been communicated since 2024, with the compliance deadline extended to June 2026 and later considered for another extension to October 1, 2026.

What you should know

FAAN said in its August 20 statement that it was not seeking to limit access to e-hailing services but was working with Uber, Bolt and other operators on an airport operating framework.

The Authority cited safety, security, accountability, operational visibility and passenger solicitation as reasons for the framework, while maintaining that the process should not be interpreted as a blanket ban on e-hailing services.

FAAN said discussions with the operators were ongoing and that it remained committed to ensuring passengers have safe and convenient transportation options at its airports.