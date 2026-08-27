West Africa records highest air travel tax burden in Africa at $110 per passenger

West Africa has the highest average tax on air passengers in Africa, with travellers paying about $110 per departure, according to a new report by the Atlantic Council.

West Africa has the highest average tax on air passengers in Africa, with travellers paying about $110 per departure, according to a new report by the Atlantic Council.

The figure is more than three times the $32 average recorded in Europe for comparable short regional journeys, highlighting the relatively high cost of air travel across the region.

The Atlantic Council, in its August 2026 issue brief titled Opening Africa’s Skies to Trade, Growth and Jobs, identified high taxation, restrictive regulation, blocked airline revenues and fuel import dependence as key barriers holding back Africa’s aviation sector.

What the report is saying

The Atlantic Council said government-imposed charges account for a significantly larger share of airfares in Africa than in other regions, with the burden particularly severe on short regional journeys.

“Taxes, fees, and government charges make up 35 to 40 percent of African ticket prices, against a global average of 20 percent,” the report said.

“For short regional flights, African passengers pay an average of $68 in taxes per departure, against $32 in Europe for comparable journeys. In West Africa, the worst-affected region, the average tax is $110 per passenger,” it added.

The report said most of the burden falls directly on passengers through fixed charges attached to tickets, making the impact particularly severe on shorter routes.

“Most of this burden falls on the passenger through a flat sum charged per ticket, regardless of fare,” the report said.

“Departure tax, security levy, and service charges barely dent a long-haul fare but can rival or exceed the base fare on a short regional hop,” it added.

The report cited an IATA estimate that on some African routes, these charges can exceed the underlying ticket price, reaching $60 to $70 on a $100 fare.

It said the high charges can make some regional routes unviable for African airlines, particularly routes between secondary cities where the passenger base is smaller.

The Atlantic Council estimates that aviation reforms across 12 African countries could attract about 5 million additional passengers, generate $1.3 billion in additional tourism spending, create approximately 155,100 jobs and reduce airfares by 25% to 35%.

Get up to speed

The Atlantic Council’s findings add to growing concerns over the cost of air travel in West Africa.

In December 2025, Nairametrics reported that ECOWAS planned to abolish air ticket taxes across the sub-region from January 1, 2026, after regional officials said taxes and charges could account for 64% to 70% of the price of a typical ticket in West Africa.

The high-tax environment is particularly evident in Nigeria.

In May 2026, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) named Nigeria among African countries with aviation charges above global averages, warning that elevated taxes and fees were contributing to higher airfares and weaker regional connectivity.

Earlier, in April 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s aviation cost structure remained under pressure, with industry groups warning that taxes, fees and regulatory levies consume a significant share of airline revenues, while rising fuel costs have added further pressure on carriers and ticket prices.

What you should know

Nigeria’s debate over aviation charges has also remained active in recent months, with Nigeria’s 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) coming under renewed scrutiny.

The TSC is a statutory levy collected by airlines on tickets for flights originating in Nigeria and shared among several aviation agencies to fund regulatory, safety and operational activities.

The debate over the charge has intensified as the National Assembly considers changes to how the proceeds are allocated among aviation agencies, with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority warning that a reduction in its share could affect funding for safety oversight.