The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced plans to abolish air ticket taxes across all airports in the sub-region from January 1, 2026, in a move aimed at significantly reducing airfares and boosting regional connectivity.

The decision was disclosed by ECOWAS Director of Transport and Communications, Chris Appiah, during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers’ meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Appiah, the policy forms part of a broader regional reform package approved by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in December 2024.

High taxes driving expensive air travel

Appiah explained that extensive studies spanning nearly a decade revealed that West Africa has the highest cost of air transport on the continent, largely due to excessive taxes and aviation-related charges imposed by governments.

“If you buy a typical ticket in West Africa on any of the airlines, you realise that about 64 per cent, sometimes up to 70 per cent, of the ticket price is as a result of taxes and charges,” he said.

He added:“From 1st January 2026, the Heads of State have agreed that all member states should remove taxes on air transport.”

Taxes violate ICAO guidelines – ECOWAS

Appiah noted that the scrapped taxes run contrary to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines and ultimately stifle demand rather than support industry growth.

“These taxes are against the ICAO guidelines and suppress demand rather than support growth,” he said.

He stressed that the policy is central to ECOWAS’ regional integration agenda, which depends heavily on affordable transportation and seamless movement of people, goods, and services.

Connectivity critical to regional integration

According to Appiah, transport—especially air travel—is a critical driver of regional integration, tourism, education, healthcare access, and trade within the ECOWAS bloc.

“ECOWAS stands for regional integration, and regional integration thrives on connectivity. Transport is one of the main modes of connecting member states,” he said.

He illustrated the cost burden on traders, adding:

“If you want to buy goods from Lagos to Dakar, for instance, a trader will not pay less than $3,000 in tickets, and a lot of that is taxes.”

Airlines engaged to ensure fare reductions

Appiah disclosed that ECOWAS is already engaging airlines operating in the region to ensure that the removal of taxes and charges translates into lower ticket prices for travelers.

“We are working with the airlines themselves to make sure that when the taxes and charges are removed, they will also, in turn, reduce their tickets, so that the citizens of West Africa can travel freely,” he said.

He added that other African sub-regions enjoy cheaper air travel because they impose lower aviation charges.

Implementation efforts underway

ECOWAS, Appiah said, is also collaborating with member states, national parliaments, and aviation stakeholders to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of the policy by January 2026.

“Our charges are sometimes 67 per cent more than any other region on the continent, which is why airlines like Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways, and Royal Air Maroc are doing very well, while our region is suffering,” he added.

A landmark decision

The ECOWAS Heads of State and Government formally adopted the air ticket tax removal during their December 2024 summit in Abuja, describing it as a landmark step toward revitalising the region’s air transport sector.

The decision follows years of slow growth in West Africa’s aviation industry, largely attributed to excessive taxes, charges, and fees that have consistently suppressed travel demand.

What you should know

The latest development is one of the major moves the bloc will be making in the last few days as it tries to gain a grip on the region that is now facing growing political and security concerns.

On Tuesday, ECOWAS declared a state of emergency across West Africa following a surge in military coups and attempted power seizures that continue to destabilise the sub-region.

A day earlier, it ordered the deployment of its standby force to the Republic of Benin following a foiled coup attempt.