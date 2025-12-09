The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a state of emergency across West Africa following a surge in military coups and attempted power seizures that continue to destabilise the sub-region.

The declaration was announced by ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Alieu Touray, during the 55th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the ministerial level, held in Abuja on December 9, 2025.

The move signals an escalation in the regional bloc’s response as tensions rise and ECOWAS intensifies efforts to halt unconstitutional changes of government.

‘A grave threat to democracy’

Addressing ministers and diplomats at the meeting, Touray described the wave of coups as “a grave threat to peace and democratic governance” in the region.

He called for urgent collective action, stressing the need for “deep reflection on the future of democracy in our sub-region” and for substantially increased investment in regional security and conflict-prevention mechanisms.

Recent coup attempts heighten concerns

The emergency declaration comes just days after security forces in the Republic of Benin foiled an attempted coup, the latest in a series of political crises that have swept across West Africa since 2020.

The region has witnessed successful military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger, alongside recurring unrest and aborted plots in other ECOWAS member states.

Extraordinary Summit, tougher measures expected

ECOWAS leaders are expected to convene an extraordinary summit in the coming weeks to approve concrete measures under the emergency framework.

These steps could include tougher sanctions, expanded deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force, and accelerated reforms to the bloc’s Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

ECOWAS standby force deployed to Benin

Over the weekend, ECOWAS ordered the immediate deployment of its standby force to Benin following the attempted military takeover targeting President Patrice Talon.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the ECOWAS Commission warned that it would “take all necessary measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order and defend constitutional governance” in the country.

Regional security frictions emerge

Tensions within the region have also been underscored by diplomatic frictions involving the Confederation of Sahel States (AES).

On Monday, AES said it had compelled a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 Nigerian soldiers to land over alleged violations of Burkina Faso’s airspace.

Burkinabè authorities said they “immediately launched an investigation” and concluded that the Nigerian aircraft did not have authorization to fly over the country.

AES described the incident as a violation of national sovereignty and international aviation norms, further highlighting the fragile security climate across the Sahel and coastal West Africa.

What you should know

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) clarified that the C-130 aircraft made a precautionary landing in Burkina Faso due to a technical issue detected shortly after takeoff from Lagos.

Dismissing the allegation, the Nigerian Air Force said the diversion was solely a safety-driven decision taken by the crew after identifying a technical concern mid-flight.

The Nigerian Air Force said arrangements were underway to continue the ferry mission to Portugal as originally planned.