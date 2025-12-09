The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has clarified reports surrounding the diversion of one of its C-130 aircraft during a ferry mission to Portugal, confirming that the aircraft made a precautionary landing in Burkina Faso due to a technical issue detected shortly after takeoff from Lagos.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2025, during a routine non-combat ferry operation.

The explanation follows claims on Monday by the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) that it had compelled a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 Nigerian soldiers to land for allegedly violating Burkina Faso’s airspace.

NAF response: safety decision in line with protocols

Dismissing the allegation, the Nigerian Air Force said the diversion was solely a safety-driven decision taken by the crew after identifying a technical concern mid-flight.

“Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols,” the statement said.

NAF stressed that the landing was not the result of any external compulsion or airspace violation.

Crew safe, cordial reception by host authorities

The Air Force confirmed that all personnel on board are safe and were received without incident by Burkinabe authorities.

“NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities,” the statement added.

Mission to Portugal to continue

The Nigerian Air Force said arrangements were underway to continue the ferry mission to Portugal as originally planned.

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled,” the statement said.

It further reassured the public of its continued professionalism and adherence to international aviation standards.

“The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” Ejodame stated.

What you should know

Burkinabè authorities had said it immediately launched an investigation following the landing, and concluded that the Nigerian aircraft did not have authorization to fly over Burkina Faso.

AES described the incident as a violation of national sovereignty and international aviation norms.

This development has reignited tensions between Nigeria and the AES, a regional bloc formed by Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Niger Republic after their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).