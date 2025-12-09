The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) announced on Monday that it had detained a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 military personnel after the plane allegedly violated Burkina Faso’s airspace.

According to the AES, the C-130 aircraft was forced to land in Bobo Djoulasso on December 8, 2025, following what was described as an “emergency situation” during its flight.

“An aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, type C-130, was forced to land this day, December 8, 2025, in Bobo Djoulasso, Burkina Faso, following an emergency situation during a flight while they were flying in Burkina Faso airspace. The military aircraft had on board two crew members and nine all-military passengers,” the statement read.

Investigation and sovereignty concerns

Burkinabè authorities immediately launched an investigation, which concluded that the Nigerian aircraft did not have authorization to fly over Burkina Faso.

AES described the incident as a violation of national sovereignty and international aviation norms.

“The Confederation of the States of Sahel condemns with the utmost firmness this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states,” the body declared.

The confederation further emphasized that “measures have been taken to ensure the security of the Confederation’s airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, and the safety of the populations of the AES Confederation.”

Rising tensions between Nigeria and AES

The detention of the aircraft could reignite tensions between Nigeria and the AES, a regional bloc formed by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic after their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three countries officially exited ECOWAS in January 2025, following months of strained relations. Their military juntas accused ECOWAS of failing to support them in their fight against terrorism and of imposing sanctions that harmed their populations.

Although ECOWAS later lifted the sanctions, the rift persisted. The bloc introduced transitional measures to minimize disruptions, including duty-free trade, visa-free movement, and residence rights.

Despite these measures, AES imposed a 0.5 percent import duty on goods from ECOWAS member states in April 2025, further straining relations.

This latest incident involving Nigeria’s military aircraft adds another layer of complexity to the already fragile political and economic landscape in West Africa.

What you should know

The incident comes after the Nigerian armed forces intervened in the Republic of Benin on Sunday following an attempted coup targeting President Patrice Talon.

According to the presidency, Nigeria’s intervention followed two formal requests from the Beninese government seeking immediate military assistance to restore constitutional order.

President Tinubu had commended the Nigerian armed forces for their rapid response and professionalism in helping restore order in the neighbouring country.