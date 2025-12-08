Nigeria has confirmed that its armed forces intervened in the Republic of Benin on Sunday following an attempted coup targeting President Patrice Talon.

The confirmation came through a late-night statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the presidency, Nigeria’s intervention followed two formal requests from the Beninese government seeking immediate military assistance to restore constitutional order.

Benin requested air and ground support

Onanuga explained that the first request from Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought emergency Nigerian air support to repel soldiers who had seized the National Television station and regrouped at a military camp.

“Acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped,” he said.

The Note Verbale from Benin cited the “urgency and seriousness of the situation” and requested support to protect national institutions and ensure civilian safety.

A second request further sought the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets for surveillance and rapid-intervention missions, coordinated by Beninese authorities.

Onanuga added that Nigeria was also asked to provide ground forces “strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups.”

Tinubu praises Nigerian troops for defending democracy

President Tinubu commended the Nigerian armed forces for their rapid response and professionalism in helping restore order in the neighbouring country.

“Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government. Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance,” he said in the statement.

He said the troops had “made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999” and reaffirmed Nigeria’s solidarity with the Beninese people.

Chief of Defence Staff: ‘Ours is to follow orders’

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, confirmed that all Benin’s requests had been implemented, including the deployment of ground troops.

“Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu,” he said.

Coup attempt led by Colonel Tigri foiled

The attempted coup unfolded early Sunday when soldiers led by Colonel Pascal Tigri seized Benin’s National Television station and declared that President Talon had been removed from office.

They also announced the suspension of democratic institutions.

Loyalist forces, bolstered by Nigerian support, regained control after several hours and cleared the coup plotters from the national broadcaster.

ECOWAS also deploys regional standby force

ECOWAS had announced the immediate deployment of its standby force to Benin to prevent further instability.

The regional bloc warned that it would take all necessary measures to defend constitutional governance.

The force includes personnel from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

Benin becomes the latest West African country to face a military takeover attempt amid a wave of coups across the region.