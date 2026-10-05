Agbara Nla hits N170.6 million, records biggest non-December Nollywood opening

Faith-based movie Agbara Nla: The Return has extended its record-breaking run at the West African box office, grossing N170.6 million in its opening frame to record the biggest non-December opening for a Nollywood movie.

Faith-based movie Agbara Nla: The Return has extended its record-breaking run at the West African box office, grossing N170.6 million in its opening frame to record the biggest non-December opening for a Nollywood movie.

The performance also ranks as the third-biggest Nollywood opening on record, behind only Everybody Loves Jenifa and Behind The Scenes, according to Nigerian box-office data.

It represents a significant commercial start for the faith-based production, which returned to cinemas 33 years after the original Agbara Nla became one of the defining titles of Nigeria’s Christian film industry.

October opening challenges December dominance

The movie also recorded the biggest October opening for a Nollywood title and the biggest opening for a faith-based movie at the Nigerian box office.

Agbara Nla grossed N170.59 million from 28,468 admissions in its opening frame, according to FilmX data for October 2–4, 2026, with its record preview performance providing a significant head start.

The film entered its official theatrical run with approximately N71.4 million from preview screenings before adding another N99.15 million between Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, October 2, Agbara Nla grossed N15.38 million from 2,601 admissions. Ticket sales accelerated on Saturday, generating N30.07 million from 4,944 admissions, before reaching their highest level on Sunday with N53.70 million from 8,678 admissions.

Together, the three official weekend days generated N99.15 million from 16,223 admissions. When combined with the approximately N71.4 million earned from previews, the film’s opening tally reached N170.59 million from 28,468 admissions.

Its opening puts Agbara Nla ahead of major Nollywood releases including A Tribe Called Judah and Love in Every Word in the ranking of opening performances, while trailing Everybody Loves Jenifa and Behind The Scenes.

More significantly, the movie achieved the milestone outside December, traditionally the most commercially important period for Nigerian cinemas.

October opening challenges December dominance

The performance offers another data point for producers and distributors assessing how dependent blockbuster Nollywood releases remain on the December theatrical window.

December has historically benefited from increased consumer spending, holiday traffic and a concentration of major releases. Agbara Nla’s performance suggests that sufficiently anticipated local titles can generate nine-figure openings outside that period.

The film’s faith-based positioning makes the result particularly notable. Rather than functioning solely as a niche release, Agbara Nla has translated an established Christian audience and decades-old intellectual property into mainstream theatrical demand.

Agbara Nla builds on legacy

The original Agbara Nla, produced by Mount Zion Faith Ministries in the 1990s, became one of Nigeria’s most recognisable Christian films, giving the new release an existing audience spanning multiple generations.

Ahead of its nationwide release, Agbara Nla: The Return had already recorded more than N70 million from 12,134 preview admissions, becoming the biggest single-day preview performance reported for a Nollywood movie.

The result also comes amid growing commercial activity around Nigerian faith-based cinema, with filmmakers increasingly testing theatrical distribution alongside the genre’s established church, digital and community-driven audiences.

For the wider industry, however, the bigger signal may be timing: one of Nollywood’s largest openings has now been delivered in October rather than December, widening the argument for blockbuster release strategies beyond the year-end box-office rush.