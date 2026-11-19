Kenya has selected a US-led consortium to develop its $60 billion Mrima Hill critical minerals deposit, marking a major step towards commercialising one of the country's most valuable mineral resources.

Kenya has selected a US-led consortium to develop its $60 billion Mrima Hill critical minerals deposit, marking a major step towards commercialising one of the country’s most valuable mineral resources.

The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs announced the selection on Thursday, November 19, following a competitive tendering process overseen by Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho.

The project is expected to attract investment, expand domestic mineral processing and help Kenya capture more value from its natural resources, although regulatory and community approval processes remain outstanding.

US consortium wins Kenya minerals deal

The selected Frontier Minerals consortium comprises ReElement Technologies, American Resources Corporation and Bunker Hill Mining. Preliminary government assessments suggest the Mrima Hill deposit contains tens of billions of dollars’ worth of rare earth minerals and niobium.

The consortium plans to establish processing and refining capacity in Kenya, supporting the government’s ambition to move beyond exporting raw minerals.

“We intend to create lasting opportunities for Kenyan workers, businesses and the wider economy through capacity-building and targeted investment, while prioritising environmental management and performance,” Brad Barnett, Frontier’s managing member, said.

The winning consortium must still obtain prospecting licences and engage with local communities before development can begin.

However, the project could face local opposition because Mrima Hill is located in a forest area considered sacred by surrounding communities. Addressing these concerns will be important as Kenya moves towards commercialising the deposit.

Rival bidders threaten legal challenges

The selection has attracted objections from unsuccessful bidders, with two competing groups indicating plans to challenge the government’s decision.

Seven bidders were shortlisted in July, including two Chinese companies that subsequently withdrew without providing reasons. Frontier’s final-round competitors included Mrima Earth Limited, involving New York-based Critical Metals Corp and European Lithium, and a consortium led by Australia’s RareX.

Jess Singh, an official with Mrima Earth Limited, said the consortium would challenge the mining ministry’s decision before Kenya’s Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

RareX also announced plans to file a complaint before December 10, arguing that Frontier had missed an earlier deadline to submit its expression of interest.

Frontier maintained that it secured the project through a transparent, fair and competitive process.

Joho also defended the tender, describing it as transparent and competitive while noting that unsuccessful bidders could appeal through established procedures.

The planned challenges could introduce further scrutiny into the selection process and potentially affect the timeline for developing the deposit.

Nigeria’s solid mineral exports rise

Nigeria and the United States have also been exploring cooperation in the mining sector, with both countries seeking to strengthen investment, technical capacity and mineral processing.

In February 2024, the two countries established a joint working committee following a meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and a US delegation led by Amos Hochstein, Senior Adviser to the US President on Energy and Infrastructure.

The proposed cooperation covers security training, technical assistance, infrastructure development and investment in mineral extraction and processing.

More recently, Nairametrics reported on October 6, 2026, that Nigeria recorded N249.7 billion in solid mineral exports in the first half of 2026, representing an 83.4% increase from N136.17 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the increase, illegal mining, weak enforcement and limited local processing remain significant challenges to Nigeria’s efforts to maximise the economic value of its mineral resources.