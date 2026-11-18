A Federal High Court in Kano has convicted Ali Baffa for attempting to illegally export 22.2 kilograms of unprocessed gold valued at over N4.4 billion and ordered the forfeiture of the seized precious metal to the Federal Government.

A Federal High Court in Kano has convicted Ali Baffa for attempting to illegally export 22.2 kilograms of unprocessed gold valued at over N4.4 billion and ordered the forfeiture of the seized precious metal to the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on its X page on Tuesday.

Baffa was arrested at the international wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on June 11, 2026, after he was allegedly found concealing the gold bars in his body in an attempt to move them out of the country.

Kano court orders forfeiture of 22.2kg gold

According to the EFCC, its Kano Zonal Directorate prosecuted Baffa following his arrest at the airport, where operatives discovered 22.2 kilograms of unprocessed gold bars valued at more than N4.4 billion.

The anti-graft agency said investigations revealed that the defendant had concealed the gold in his body to bypass security checks and hand it over to other passengers who would facilitate its illegal export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The prosecution culminated in his conviction by Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, who found him guilty of the offence.

“Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, who found the defendant guilty, convicted and sentenced him to forfeit the seized 22.2 kilograms of unprocessed gold to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The court’s order means the entire 22.2 kilograms of gold seized from Baffa will be forfeited to the Federal Government. The EFCC valued the precious metal at more than N4.4 billion.

Previous court cases involving illegal mineral trade

The Kano conviction follows other court actions involving the unauthorised mining, transportation and possession of mineral resources in Nigeria.

In February 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal High Court in Ilorin ordered the seizure of nine trucks loaded with solid minerals linked to illegal mining in Kwara and Oyo States.

The order followed an application by the EFCC after the trucks were intercepted during a sting operation on February 1, 2026. Investigations indicated that the minerals were mined and transported without lawful authority.

In another development in May 2025, the Federal High Court in Jos ordered the deportation of four Chinese nationals convicted of illegal dealings in solid minerals in Plateau State.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of N134.87 million recovered from one of the defendants, alongside the minerals recovered during investigations.

Earlier, in September 2025, the Federal Government shut down an illegal gold mining site in Gwagwalada, Abuja, following concerns over environmental risks and insecurity associated with unregulated mining activities. The operation followed another crackdown in the area in August 2025, during which 16 suspects were arrested and faced prosecution.

These cases provide a wider picture of enforcement actions involving illegal mining and mineral dealings, including court-ordered seizures and forfeitures of assets linked to such activities.

Nigeria gold prices fall below N170,000

The development comes amid movements in Nigeria’s domestic gold market, where prices have remained closely linked to fluctuations in international bullion prices.

On November 18, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the price of 24-karat gold in Nigeria had fallen below N170,000 per gram to N168,500, following a broader decline in the international precious metals market.

The report noted that Nigerian gold prices had been moving in line with global market developments, with the US dollar also influencing local bullion valuations.

The latest price movement provides additional context to the value of the 22.2 kilograms of unprocessed gold seized in the Kano case, which the EFCC estimated at more than N4.4 billion.

Gold remains an important store of value and a significant mineral resource, with its domestic and international prices influencing the value of bullion held by investors and traders.