The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested eight suspected members of an international cocaine trafficking syndicate and intercepted 13.795 kilograms of cocaine being moved through Lagos and Kano.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested eight suspected members of an international cocaine trafficking syndicate and intercepted 13.795 kilograms of cocaine being moved through Lagos and Kano.

The arrests were disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The suspects allegedly swallowed 634 pellets of cocaine and planned to transport the drugs through Niger Republic and Libya to Europe.

NDLEA warns cocaine couriers over desert routes

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), said the operation exposed an attempt by the syndicate to use Nigeria’s northern borders and desert routes to move cocaine into Europe.

He warned that changing transportation routes would not prevent the agency from tracking suspected traffickers.

“This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara. Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria,” Marwa said.

“Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice,” he added.

He also warned young Nigerians against accepting payments to serve as drug couriers, describing the practice of swallowing cocaine pellets as potentially fatal.

Eight cocaine couriers arrested in Lagos, Kano

Five suspects were arrested in Lagos between October 30 and 31 while preparing to move the drugs through Kano.

The first suspect, 57-year-old Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian, was arrested at Nice Touch Hotel in Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos, on October 30. He subsequently excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.65 kilograms.

Four other suspects were intercepted the following day at the domestic terminal of Murtala Muhammed Airport while preparing to board a flight to Kano. They excreted 325 wraps weighing 7.005 kilograms.

The combined recovery from the five Lagos arrests was 399 wraps weighing 8.655 kilograms.

Intelligence from the operation led NDLEA operatives to arrest three other suspects at the domestic arrival terminal of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The agency identified them as Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, 48; Edezuno John Nwaorji, 45; and Chukwudi Chinaka, 31. They excreted 235 pellets weighing 5.14 kilograms under observation.

The suspects reportedly planned to travel by road through Niger Republic and Libya, with Europe as their final destination.

NDLEA reports other November drug seizures

The agency also reported other arrests and seizures in its November operations, including methamphetamine and cannabis interceptions at Lagos airport.

On November 11, NDLEA arrested a 56-year-old Nigerian, identified as Omokan Isaac Babatope, whose real name the agency said was Chinedu Onwude, after discovering 25.05 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in breakfast cereal packs brought from South Africa.

In a separate operation, the agency arrested a 28-year-old American citizen, Greene Da’monte Khiree, over an alleged attempt to smuggle 33.95 kilograms of cannabis into Nigeria from Thailand through Dubai.

In Kaduna, operatives uncovered an illegal firearms manufacturing facility and recovered 17 locally manufactured Dane guns, two pistols and 25 gun barrels.

NDLEA officers also intercepted a woman allegedly transporting 196 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and N675,000 along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The allegations against the arrested individuals remain subject to investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

Recent seizures at Lagos airport

The latest cocaine interception follows other drug seizures at Lagos airport reported by Nairametrics.

On November 8, Nairametrics reported that NDLEA arrested a Ugandan woman with 87 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.15 kilograms while she was preparing to leave Lagos for Uganda. The agency also intercepted 750,000 Tapentadol tablets valued at N900 million in a shipment from India.

Earlier in September, NDLEA intercepted 2.55 million opioid pills weighing approximately 1,640.55 kilograms, imported from India and Bangladesh.

In August, the agency also seized illicit drugs worth more than N6.2 billion at Lagos airport, including 47,200 Captagon pills and approximately 3.9 million opioid tablets.