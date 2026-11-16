Agbara Nla crosses N500 million at West African box office

Faith-based Nollywood film Agbara Nla: The Return has crossed the N500 million mark at the West African box office, grossing N513.3 million after seven weekends in cinemas.

Faith-based Nollywood film Agbara Nla: The Return has crossed the N500 million mark at the West African box office, grossing N513.3 million after seven weekends in cinemas.

The film earned N14.8 million in its seventh weekend, taking its cumulative admissions to 85,751.

It entered the weekend with about N498.5 million in ticket sales, roughly N1.5 million short of the milestone.

The latest tally puts the film ninth on the all-time Nollywood box office chart, ahead of Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad & Boujee, which grossed N500.6 million. Agbara Nla now leads the comedy by about N12.7 million.

Lagos accounts for more than half of revenue

Lagos accounted for 60.5% of the film’s box office revenue, according to Film X’s regional breakdown. Oyo was its second-largest market with 14.7%, followed by Abuja at 11.1%. Together, the three markets generated 86.3% of the film’s reported gross.

Ogun contributed 4.3%, while Ghana’s Greater Accra Region accounted for 2.5%, making it the fifth-largest market in the breakdown. Ondo, Kwara and Osun contributed 1.6%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Ghana’s Ashanti Region accounted for a further 0.2%.

The figures show that Oyo contributed nearly one in every seven naira earned at the box office, while Lagos, Oyo and Ogun together accounted for almost four-fifths of ticket revenue. Greater Accra had the largest reported share among markets outside Nigeria.

A strong start outside the December window

The sequel returned to cinemas 33 years after the original Agbara Nla became one of the defining titles of Nigeria’s Christian film industry. Advance screenings drew more than 12,100 admissions and generated N71.4 million before the film went on general release.

Those screenings contributed more than two-fifths of its N170.6 million opening tally. At the time, it was the biggest opening for a Nollywood film outside December and the third biggest overall, behind Everybody Loves Jenifa and Behind the Scenes.

By its seventh weekend, the film had roughly tripled its opening gross. It entered the weekend with about N498.5 million in ticket sales, then took in enough to pass both the N500 million mark and Alakada’s lifetime total.

What you should know

Two earlier releases had already taken faith-based and faith-influenced stories past the N100 million mark in cinemas. In July 2024, Emmanuel Iren’s filmmaking debut, What About Us, opened with N24.6 million and topped the Nigerian box office in its first weekend.

The film, written and produced by the lead pastor of Celebration Church International, reached N53.5 million in 11 days and went on to become the seventh film to cross N100 million in Nigerian cinemas that year.

In March 2026, Laju Iren’s Onobiren: A Woman’s Story opened with N30.1 million across Nigeria and Ghana. The drama, Iren’s first cinema release as an executive producer, held the top spot at the West African box office for two consecutive weekends and finished its seven-week run with N138.1 million.

Agbara Nla had already surpassed Onobiren’s entire theatrical gross by the end of its opening weekend, including previews. Over the same seven-week period, the sequel has taken in about 3.7 times as much, putting a faith-based production among Nollywood’s ten highest-grossing releases.