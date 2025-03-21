Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad & Boujee has officially grossed N500.3 million at the Nigerian box office, securing its place as the fifth highest-grossing Nollywood film unadjusted for inflation.

The comedy-drama has maintained its momentum since its December 20, 2024, release, drawing consistent audiences over its 13-week theatrical run.

The film opened to an explosive start, earning N134 million in its debut week and surpassing the N100 million mark within days.

Strong word-of-mouth and pre-release anticipation further fueled its early success, with advanced screenings contributing N6.6 million and its opening weekend generating N58.6 million. Between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025, Alakada: Bad & Boujee raked in an additional N150 million, pushing its cumulative total to N285.9 million within two weeks.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and written by Abraham, the latest installment in the Alakada franchise continues the comedic saga of Yetunde Animashaun, played by Abraham. The protagonist, a young woman from a modest background, fabricates an extravagant lifestyle on social media in a bid to infiltrate high society. The film humorously explores themes of self-acceptance, social media deception, and the pressures of maintaining a curated online persona.

With a star-studded cast including Odunlade Adekola, Ini Edo, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Odusanya, and Okusanya Lolade, Alakada: Bad & Boujee has been praised for its sharp humor and relatable storytelling. Supporting performances from Yhemolee, IK Ogbonna, and Chimezie Imo further elevate the film’s appeal.

Distributed by FilmOne, the movie’s sustained box office performance showed Nollywood’s growing commercial strength. The holiday season release strategy proved effective, with the film benefiting from increased cinema attendance during the festive period.

What to know

Beyond the success of Alakada: Bad & Boujee, Toyin Abraham has solidified her status as one of Nollywood’s most influential filmmakers. She has acted in, produced, and directed several successful films, including Alani Baba Labake, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, and Ebimi Ni. Her talent has earned her multiple nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for Ebimi Ni.

Abraham’s impact extends beyond acting; she owns Toyin Abraham Productions and has a reality show titled Keeping Up With Toyin Aimakhu, created by Martini Animashaun. In 2020, she was named an ambassador for Revolution Plus Properties, reinforcing her influence in the entertainment and business sectors.

Her extensive filmography includes notable titles such as Okafor’s Law (2016), Alakada Reloaded (2017), The Ghost and the Tout (2018), Elevator Baby (2019), The Prophetess (2021), King of Thieves (2022), and Gangs of Lagos (2023).