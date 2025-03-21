The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria, has launched the rehabilitation of the Akilo Waterworks to improve access to clean and reliable water for residents.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the initiative via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

According to Wahab, the partnership with WaterAid was formalized in February 2025, and contractors from the organization are now on-site to begin work. He emphasized that the project highlights the government’s commitment to sustainable urban water management and improving the quality of life for Lagosians.

“Following the signing of a partnership deal with @WaterAid in February of 2025, it is exciting that the Akilo Waterworks project has officially begun, with contractors from @WaterAid now on-site.

“This critical project will enhance access to clean and reliable water for residents, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable urban water management,” Wahab’s post read in part.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering the project with speed, efficiency, and top-quality execution, noting that it is expected to be completed within six months. He noted that the initiative is part of deliberate efforts to enhance water supply across the state and improve the quality of life for residents.

What you should know

The Akilo Waterworks project, a partnership between the Lagos State Government and WaterAid Nigeria, aims to deliver potable water to 100,000 residents in Ifako-Agege. Formalized in February 2025, the initiative, supported by Armani Beauty and Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), addresses Lagos’ pressing water supply challenges.

Earlier in March 2025, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed that the Lagos State Government had commenced installing an 8.1-kilometer pipeline to transport raw water to the 320,000m³/day Adiyan water treatment plant.

Lagos is also advancing the Adiyan Phase 2 project, which will produce 70 million gallons daily, increasing the total supply to 100 million gallons per day by 2027.

In October 2024, Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) Managing Director, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani announced a five-year grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to improve water infrastructure under the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

The first phase was intended to rehabilitate five mini waterworks in Badore, Lekki, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annexe, and Ajegunle to enhance water availability and sanitation. The second phase aimed to expand efforts to sites like Oshodi Waterworks.

However, the suspension of USAID funding under President Donald Trump’s administration cast doubt on the full implementation of these plans.