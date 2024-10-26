The Lagos State Government has secured a five-year grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to enhance water infrastructure across the state through the Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) will oversee the first phase, which involves rehabilitating five mini waterworks located in Badore, Lekki, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annexe, and Ajegunle.

The disclosure was made by LWC Managing Director, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, represented by Mrs. ‘Peju Isola, LWC’s Divisional Director, at the Community Water Parliament in Ogba during the 2024 Africa Week of Resistance Against Water Privatisation, according to a statement on the Lagos State Government’s website on Saturday.

“The General Manager disclosed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has given a five-year intervention grant to the Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme, to scale up capacity for the supply of safe water in five communities in Lagos.

“Presently, the rehabilitation of five mini waterworks in Badore, Lekki, Victoria Island, V/I Annexe, and Ajegunle, is ongoing in the first phase,” the statement read in part.

Th statement noted that these upgrades aim to enhance water availability, reduce disruptions, and improve sanitation services.

The second phase of the USAID grant will extend the rehabilitation to additional locations, including Oshodi Waterworks, further expanding the reach of reliable water services across Lagos.

More insight

The Lagos Water Corporation Managing Director also disclosed that the state government is actively rehabilitating ageing infrastructure at the 45 MGD Iju and 70 MGD Adiyan waterworks to restore them to full operational capacity.

He added that the government is implementing interventions to address challenges such as chemical shortages, power outages, and other operational issues to ensure the corporation’s smooth functioning.

The statement further disclosed that the construction of the Adiyan Phase II Water Treatment Plant, with a design capacity of 70 MGD, is underway to enhance water supply to the western region of the state.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that USAID is refurbishing five mini and micro waterworks to help meet Lagos State’s daily water demand of 240 million gallons.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this during an Executive Couch interview with Nairametrics, though specific locations were not disclosed at the time.

Wahab explained that the state is addressing water challenges through key projects like Adiyan Phase II and Iju waterworks.

Adiyan Phase II will provide 40 million gallons per day, with reticulation and piping set to take 24 months to ensure full distribution. Efforts are also underway to resolve power issues and secure the right of way for Iju.

While the Lagos Water Corporation received funds for chemicals and operations, Wahab noted these were insufficient for infrastructure needs.

He disclosed that the Lagos State government is now increasing financial support and partnering with private investors to expand and refurbish the waterworks. He assured residents that water access will improve but clarified that services, though potentially subsidized, will not be free.