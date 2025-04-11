The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has shifted its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt to Enugu, stating that the former is no longer a justifiable venue.

The change was announced in a statement on Thursday, jointly signed by NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN; Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara, the General Secretary; and Emeka Obegolu, SAN.

Osigwe explained that the decision to relocate the renowned NBA AGC to Enugu was necessitated by President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

He noted that the association convened meetings with the Chairmen of NBA branches in Rivers State and held an emergency session of the National Executive Council (NEC) on March 27, 2025, to deliberate on the matter.

He added that the overwhelming consensus was that the NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed “unconstitutionally” by a Sole Administrator.

On March 19, 2025, Osigwe, SAN, had described the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly by President Bola Tinubu as “unconstitutional” and concerning.

Nairametrics previously reported that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following months of escalating political unrest and violence in the oil-rich region, as well as the failure of relevant political stakeholders to embrace peace.

The President cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers him to declare a state of emergency in situations of national danger, disaster, or threats to public order and safety.

He also cited reports of sabotage of oil pipelines in the state, which have caused significant economic losses and environmental damage.

The development, however, was greeted with mixed reactions across board.

NBA AGC Shifted to Enugu

According to the NBA statement, the announcement that Port Harcourt, the Garden City, would host the 2025 AGC was initially met with widespread enthusiasm.

However, the association noted that the unfortunate turn of events in Rivers State has understandably stalled momentum and affected advanced preparations for the conference.

Currently, according to the NBA, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer appointed as a Sole Administrator, who allegedly operates with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation.

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule,” the NBA added.

The NBA NEC reaffirmed its position on Rivers State on the following grounds:

That the state of emergency declared in Rivers State violates Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution.

That the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions contravenes Sections 11 and 188 of the Constitution.

That the purported ratification by the National Assembly, executed via voice vote rather than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority, amounts to a grave constitutional subversion.

That even if the proper procedure had been followed, it would not legitimize an unconstitutional proclamation.

“Given these undemocratic developments, Port Harcourt can no longer be considered a justifiable venue for the 2025 AGC,” the NBA stated.

Osigwe concluded that holding the association’s flagship event in Port Harcourt would amount to a tacit endorsement of alleged constitutional violations and the subversion of the rule of law.

The NBA called on all members and stakeholders to lend their full support to the re-arrangement.