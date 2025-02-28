UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that severe cuts to humanitarian and development funding by the United States will have devastating consequences for millions of vulnerable people across the globe.

Speaking at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, Guterres stated that these funding reductions would severely impact critical programmes worldwide.

The secretary-general urged the U.S. government to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the potential dangers of reducing its humanitarian role. He highlighted that such cuts would not only affect people in need but also global stability.

“Going through with these cuts will make the world less healthy, less safe, and less prosperous.

The consequences will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world,” he warned.

He also noted that UN agencies remain prepared to provide necessary information and justification for their projects.

“We look forward to working with the United States in this regard,” he added.

Impact on critical humanitarian efforts

The UN chief highlighted how these cuts could disrupt lifesaving humanitarian work, development projects, counterterrorism efforts, and initiatives to combat drug trafficking.

Despite expressing gratitude for the historical leadership role of the U.S. in providing overseas aid, Guterres stressed the urgency of continued support, particularly in the face of escalating global crises.

Afghanistan : Over nine million people may lose access to health and protection services due to the suspension of mobile health teams and other essential programmes.

: Over nine million people may lose access to health and protection services due to the suspension of mobile health teams and other essential programmes. Northeast Syria: 2.5 million people relying on humanitarian aid could face major disruptions due to the absence of U.S. funding.

2.5 million people relying on humanitarian aid could face major disruptions due to the absence of U.S. funding. Ukraine : Cash-based aid that supported one million people in 2024 has already been suspended.

: Cash-based aid that supported one million people in 2024 has already been suspended. South Sudan: The withdrawal of funds has left refugee aid programmes without resources, leading to overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at border areas.

Beyond direct humanitarian relief, the cuts will also significantly impact global health and security efforts.

Global health and security at risk

Guterres cautioned that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) would be forced to halt key counter-narcotics operations, including those targeting the fentanyl crisis, and significantly scale back its efforts against human trafficking.

“And funding for many programmes combatting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and cholera have stopped,” he said.

The UN Secretary-General reiterated that U.S. support has been instrumental in global humanitarian efforts for decades.

“The generosity and compassion of the American people have not only saved lives, built peace and improved the state of the world. They have contributed to the stability and prosperity that Americans depend on,” he stated.

“Our absolute priority remains clear. We will do everything we can to provide life-saving aid to those in urgent need,” he affirmed.

Guterres assured that the UN would remain dedicated to providing lifesaving assistance while seeking alternative funding sources.