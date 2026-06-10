Health insurance in Nigeria continues to grow steadily, with millions of new enrollees joining Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) in recent years.

Health insurance in Nigeria continues to grow steadily, with millions of new enrollees joining Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) in recent years.

HMOs are prepaid health insurance plans that provide comprehensive medical care through a defined network of doctors, hospitals, and clinics.

Members typically select a Primary Care Physician (PCP) who manages their overall health and provides referrals to specialists within the network.

According to official data from the National Health Insurance Authority, health insurance coverage rose by 3.01% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching 21.738 million enrollees, up from 21.10 million in the previous quarter.

Between Q4 2023 and Q4 2025, an additional 4.93 million Nigerians were enrolled, representing a remarkable 29.41% growth in just two years.

This expansion reflects increasing awareness of the importance of health insurance, particularly among urban populations.

While this growth is expected to continue in 2026, especially within the informal sector where coverage remains relatively low, cost still remains a major challenge.

For many individuals and families, affordability is a key factor in choosing a health plan. As such, HMOs offering cost-effective packages are becoming increasingly attractive to Nigerians seeking reliable healthcare without financial strain.

Below are the 10 most affordable HMOs for individuals.

10. Precious HMO – N120,000 per year (Diamond Plan)

Precious Health Care Limited, with over 17 years of experience, offers the Diamond Plan as its most affordable package. This plan covers minor, intermediate, and major surgeries up to N300,000, as well as specialist consultations with a wide range of doctors, including cardiologists, paediatricians, orthopaedics, and dentists, up to six visits per year.

Accredited by the NHIA, Precious HMO has built a nationwide network of healthcare facilities, making it a reliable option for individuals seeking comprehensive coverage. The Diamond Plan is designed to provide extensive healthcare services at a competitive price.

This plan is particularly attractive to individuals who want access to specialist consultations and surgical coverage, making it one of the most comprehensive affordable plans available in Nigeria.

9. SUNU Health Limited – N110,172 per year (Sapphire Plan)

SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, incorporated in 1997, operates as a subsidiary of the SUNU Group, which spans 17 African countries. Its Sapphire Plan covers dialysis for acute kidney diseases (up to two emergency sessions), specialist consultations (limited to two per year), and routine laboratory investigations.

As a technology-driven, customer-focused HMO, SUNU Health has built a reputation for providing comprehensive managed care services across Nigeria. The Sapphire Plan is designed for individuals who want coverage for specialized treatments at a reasonable cost.

This plan is particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic health conditions who require dialysis or specialist consultations.

8. AXA Mansard HMO – N89,500 per year (Bronze Plan)

AXA Mansard Health Limited, part of the global AXA Mansard group, offers the Bronze Plan as its most affordable package. This plan covers routine immunization for children, dental care up to N10,000, in-patient care with feeding in a general ward, and surgical services up to N250,000.

Recognized for its extensive provider network and flexible digital payment options, AXA Mansard has become one of Nigeria’s leading HMOs. The Bronze Plan is designed to provide essential healthcare services at a competitive price.

This plan is particularly attractive to families who want coverage for children’s immunizations and dental care, making it a strong option for young households.

7. Clearline HMO – N80,000 per year (Clear Value Plan)

Clearline International Limited, established in 1994, operates as a national HMO with a robust medical network of over 1,400 partner hospitals. Its Clear Value Plan provides access to diagnostic laboratory services, medical investigations, and advanced procedures such as CT scans and MRI scans.

With decades of experience, Clearline has become a trusted name in Nigeria’s health insurance sector. The Clear Value Plan is designed for individuals who want access to advanced diagnostic services without paying premium rates.

This plan is particularly beneficial for individuals who anticipate needing complex medical investigations, making it a strong choice for those with chronic health concerns.

6. Novo HMO – N72,292 per year (Standard Insurance Plan)

Novo Health, founded in 2010, is a technology-driven HMO accredited by the NHIA. Its Standard Insurance Plan (SIP) covers a wide range of healthcare needs, including outpatient care, admissions, surgeries, immunizations, antenatal and delivery, and cancer treatment.

Operating across all 36 states, Novo Health has established itself as a nationwide provider of structured health insurance plans for individuals, families, and corporate organizations. The SIP is designed to meet both simple and complex healthcare needs.

This plan is particularly attractive to individuals who want extensive coverage, including maternity and cancer treatment, at a competitive price point.

5. Avon HMO – N65,429 per year (Life Plus – Level 2)

Avon HMO, registered by the NHIA in 2012, offers the Life Plus (Level 2) plan as its most affordable package. This plan covers special consultations, prescribed drugs up to N15,000, and laboratory tests up to N15,000. It also includes ICU treatment for up to 24 hours and emergency care up to N100,000.

As one of Nigeria’s premier HMOs, Avon has positioned itself as a trusted provider of healthcare services for individuals, families, and corporates. Its Life Plus plan balances affordability with access to critical care services.

This plan is well-suited for individuals who want comprehensive coverage that includes emergency and ICU care, making it a strong choice for those concerned about unexpected medical crises.

4. HCI Healthcare – N50,700 per year (Titanium Compact Plan)

HCI Healthcare Limited, incorporated in 1997, specializes in delivering managed healthcare services to individuals, families, and corporate organizations. Its Titanium Compact Plan covers intermediate and major surgeries up to N80,000 per year, as well as blood transfusions up to N30,000 annually.

Licensed by the NHIA, HCI Healthcare has built a reputation for providing affordable managed care services across different strata of the Nigerian population. The Titanium Compact Plan is designed to meet the needs of individuals who want coverage for more complex medical procedures without paying premium rates.

This plan is particularly beneficial for middle-income earners who want peace of mind knowing that surgical and emergency needs are covered at a reasonable cost.

3. United Healthcare – N44,800 per year (Premium Plan)

United Healthcare International Limited offers the Premium Plan, its most affordable package, which covers physiotherapy for up to five sessions per year and provides a feeding allowance of N1,500 per day during general ward admission.

Incorporated in January 2000, United Healthcare has been licensed under the National Health Insurance Act since its inception. With code number 7, it operates as both a private health coverage provider and a social health insurance facilitator across Nigeria.

The Premium Plan is particularly attractive to individuals who require physiotherapy or anticipate hospital stays. Its combination of affordability and specialized benefits makes it a competitive option in the Nigerian HMO market.

2. Salus Trust HMO – N40,000 per year (Salus Green Plan)

Salus Trust HMO provides comprehensive healthcare coverage tailored to personal needs. The Salus Green Plan is designed to balance affordability with quality care, covering Caesarean Section procedures up to N100,000 per case and dental treatment up to N5,000.

Founded in 2009, Salus Trust is a Catholic-owned HMO accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). Over the years, it has built a reputation for offering reliable healthcare services with a strong emphasis on preventive care and specialist treatment.

The Salus Green Plan is ideal for individuals who want affordable coverage that includes maternity and dental benefits. Its faith-based ownership also appeals to communities that value ethical healthcare delivery.

1. Healthcare Partners – N12,000 per year (Treasure Plan)

Healthcare Partners offers one of the most affordable individual health insurance packages in Nigeria. The Treasure Plan provides access to primary and secondary healthcare across a nationwide network of hospitals, including emergency care and consultations.

It covers admission into a general ward for up to two days per year and includes basic cancer screening for enrollees aged 40 and above, once every two years.

Established in 1999 and officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Healthcare Partners began operations in 2006 as a licensed HMO. Since then, it has provided managed healthcare services to both public and private institutions, making it a trusted option for individuals seeking low-cost coverage.

This plan is particularly suited for young professionals and low-income earners who want essential healthcare services at a minimal cost. Its affordability and nationwide reach make it a strong entry point into Nigeria’s health insurance landscape.