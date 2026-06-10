President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats and ordered the immediate release of N10 billion as emergency intervention funding to strengthen Nigeria’s readiness against the possible importation of the virus.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats and ordered the immediate release of N10 billion as emergency intervention funding to strengthen Nigeria’s readiness against the possible importation of the virus.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday, June 9, by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement announcing a series of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola into the country.

According to the statement, the President’s approval followed a stakeholder meeting chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, where government officials and key agencies reviewed Nigeria’s level of preparedness and developed strategies to guard against a potential outbreak.

What they are saying

As cases of the new Ebola outbreak continue to rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, President Tinubu approved the release of the N10 billion emergency fund to strengthen the operational readiness of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and bolster the country’s public health response capacity.

“The fund will strengthen the operational preparedness of the National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and support critical national public health emergency response activities,” the statement said.

The President also approved the creation of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola, which will be chaired by Gbajabiamila and comprise representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as state governments.

The meeting that preceded the decision brought together officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders involved in border management and disease surveillance.

As part of the response plan, Tinubu directed states with international airports and border corridors, alongside relevant MDAs, to submit their preparedness plans, funding requirements and intervention needs for coordinated implementation.

More insights

The Federal Government outlined several immediate measures to strengthen surveillance and reduce the risk of Ebola entering Nigeria.

Among the measures is the intensification of passenger screening at international airports through enhanced temperature checks and crowd-control procedures. Authorities will also increase monitoring of travellers arriving through routes considered high-risk, including flights operated by Air Uganda, RwandAir, Air Tanzania, Air Angola, Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines.

The government further directed the immediate activation of referral and isolation centres at the international airports in Lagos and Abuja, with similar facilities expected to be established at other airports subsequently.

Passengers arriving from or transiting through designated high-risk countries will also be required to complete QR code-based health declaration forms before arrival, while airport facilities, baggage handling areas, cargo terminals and departure halls will undergo routine disinfection as precautionary measures.

In addition, the Presidential Task Force has been mandated to consult with security, diplomatic and aviation authorities on possible regulations affecting flights from affected countries. The body will also examine the designation of specific airports or terminals for high-risk flights and consider flight scheduling adjustments to minimise contact between high-risk passengers and other travellers.

Get up to speed

Last week, Nairametrics reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) had significantly revised down the number of confirmed Ebola infections linked to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, placing the figure at 321 cases despite earlier estimates that had sparked concerns over a much larger outbreak.

However, the situation has since deteriorated, with the Congolese government reporting that confirmed Ebola infections have risen to 598, including 115 deaths.

In a statement posted on X, authorities urged residents experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea or severe weakness to seek immediate medical attention and comply with public health directives.

What you should know

Tinubu’s N10 billion emergency intervention fund forms part of a broader regional and international effort to contain the Ebola outbreak and prevent further cross-border transmission.

Nairametrics previously reported that African countries and development partners secured about $498.8 million in pledges and commitments to support response efforts in affected and high-risk countries as Ebola-related fatalities continued to rise.

As part of the international response, the United Nations released up to $60 million from its emergency response fund, while the World Bank committed $160 million for Congo.

The United States pledged $82 million, and European partners announced approximately $57 million to strengthen surveillance, testing, treatment and emergency response systems across the region.