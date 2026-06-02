The World Health Organization (WHO) has significantly revised down the number of Ebola cases linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying there are currently 321 confirmed infections, far lower than earlier reports that raised concerns about the scale of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has significantly revised down the number of Ebola cases linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying there are currently 321 confirmed infections, far lower than earlier reports that raised concerns about the scale of the outbreak.

The updated figures were disclosed on Tuesday after Congolese authorities released revised case numbers on Monday.

According to the WHO, the outbreak has resulted in 48 deaths while six people have recovered in Congo.

The new figures come after earlier WHO data had put suspected cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus at 906 as recently as Friday. By Sunday, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya had stated that more than 1,100 suspected cases were under investigation, fueling concerns that the outbreak was spreading rapidly across the region.

The alarming figures had intensified fears over the spread of the Bundibugyo strain, which health authorities have warned currently has no approved vaccine or targeted treatment.

What they are saying

However, a recent assessment by health authorities has substantially reduced the number of suspected infections after investigations ruled out hundreds of previously reported cases.

According to the WHO, there have been 321 confirmed Ebola cases and 116 suspected cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a sharp decline from earlier estimates after extensive reviews found that many suspected infections were not linked to Ebola.

Explaining the reduction, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said many of the previously reported cases had been eliminated following further medical investigations.

“They have been cleared out and have either other diseases or have just had fever and nothing else,” Lindmeier said.

He added that the figures are likely to continue changing as testing and surveillance efforts progress.

More insights

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reflected the revised figures on its website, listing 116 suspected cases and attributing the reduction to updates from Congolese health authorities.

“On May 29, the DRC Ministry of Health updated their total suspect case count to remove suspected cases that have been ruled out after investigation and suspected deaths that are pending the results of ongoing investigation.”

Health officials noted that a suspected case includes individuals identified through surveillance systems or those presenting symptoms consistent with Ebola, while confirmed cases are limited to people who have tested positive for the virus.

What you should know

The current outbreak is linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which prompted the World Health Organization in mid-May to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

At the time, WHO warned that there was no approved vaccine or specific treatment available for the strain responsible for the outbreak, heightening concerns among governments and public health agencies across Africa.

The declaration triggered a wave of international support aimed at preventing further spread of the disease and strengthening health systems in affected countries.