The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it has secured a JPY 1.6 billion (USD 12.1 million) grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), for the development of an ambitious startup hub in Abuja.

According to a statement from NITDA, the deal was sealed on Thursday as it formalised a strategic partnership with the Japanese agency.

It noted that the formal signing ceremony, which took place at the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Abuja, marks a significant milestone in Japan–Nigeria bilateral relations and underscores both nations’ commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

The project

NITDA said the startup hub project aligns closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a digital economy leader in Africa.

With an emphasis on job creation, private sector investment, and inclusive economic growth, the initiative is poised to become a catalyst for nurturing the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

The project will span five years and eight months, beginning in April 2025 and running through to December 2030.

During this period, NITDA will collaborate with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to oversee the hub’s implementation.

The Abuja start-up hub is expected to serve as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s expanding tech ecosystem, supporting the country’s aspirations to become a regional powerhouse in digital technology and entrepreneurship.

NITDA-JICA partnership

Speaking earlier on the partnership between NITDA and JICA, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said one of the successes of the collaboration with JICA is the iHatch initiative, a co-designed idea incubation program.

“We have been collaborating with them on so many initiatives like iHatch. The pilot we did resulted in creating over 117 direct jobs and more than 370 indirect jobs, and now we are working together with them to expand it to all 36 states and the FCT.

“The initiative provides Nigerian startups with six months of incubation, leveraging JICA’s expertise and resources to develop market-ready products,” he said.

The NITDA boss added that NITDA and JICA are actively working to bridge the Nigerian and Japanese tech ecosystems, facilitating networking opportunities and sponsoring Nigerian startups to participate in activities in Japan.

What you should know

Last month, NITDA and JICA launched the “IgniteHer” Entrepreneurship Bootcamp in Abuja, a five-day intensive program designed to empower and uplift women entrepreneurs across the nation.

The “IgniteHer” Bootcamp aims to be a catalyst for sustainable and transformative change, measured by the tangible impact it creates in the lives and communities of the participants. According to NITDA, the program focuses

On bridging the structural barriers that women entrepreneurs face, fostering a more inclusive and equitable digital economy in Nigeria.