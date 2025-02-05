The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that all direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, effective from Friday, February 7, 2025.

The decision excludes designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs.

This follows a recent threat by President Donald Trump to shut down the organization over allegations of corruption.

The organization in a notice on its website added that essential personnel will be notified by its leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00 pm (EST).

Recall of personnel

According to the notice, USAID is coordinating with the Department of State to prepare a plan for personnel currently posted outside the United States.

The Agency will arrange and pay for their return travel to the U.S. within 30 days and terminate Personal Services Contracts (PSC) and Institutional Support Contracts (ISC) unless deemed essential.

The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons.

“Exceptions to the return travel mandate will be considered on a case-by-case basis for reasons such as personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, dependents’ school terms, medical needs, pregnancy, and other factors.

“Further guidance on how to request exceptions is expected soon,” the Agency stated.

Implications

The decision to place personnel on administrative leave has raised concerns about the potential disruption of USAID’s humanitarian and development programs worldwide.

USAID, which operates in over 100 countries, plays a critical role in addressing global health crises, food insecurity, and economic development.

This will significantly affect several ongoing projects and commitments of the Agency in Nigeria.

For instance, USAID just recently made a commitment of $2.3 million to purchase malaria drugs in Nigeria.

Background: Trump and Musk’s recent criticisms of USAID

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of USAID’s role and effectiveness, with notable criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

On Monday, Elon Musk said President Donald Trump had agreed the USAID needs to be “shut down,” following days of speculation over the future of the agency after its funding was frozen and dozens of its employees were put on leave.

“With regards to the USAID stuff, I went over it with (the president) in detail and he agreed that we should shut it down,” Musk said in an X Spaces conversation.

Musk said he checked with Trump “a few times” and Trump confirmed he wants to shut down the agency, which dispenses billions in humanitarian aid and development funding annually. CNN has reached out to the White House and USAID for comment.

Before the X Spaces conversation, when asked for comment on USAID, Trump told reporters: “It’s been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we’re getting them out, and then we’ll make a decision” on its future.