Police release names of successful applicants in 50,000 recruitment exercise

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants in the 50,000-constable recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force, directing candidates to check their recruitment status through the official recruitment portal.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants in the 50,000-constable recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force, directing candidates to check their recruitment status through the official recruitment portal.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Torty Njoku Kalu.

According to the Commission, candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination can verify their status from Thursday, July 16, 2026, while successful applicants will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.

What they are saying

The PSC said the release of the names follows the successful conclusion of a “comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and transparent” recruitment exercise conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs, States Career and Counseling Departments, and the Police Community Relations Committee.

The Commission advised candidates who sat for the written examination to check their recruitment status on the official recruitment portal from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026, adding that successful applicants will also receive email and SMS notifications using the contact details provided during registration.

“The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants for the recruitment of 50,000 into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables,” the statement read in part.

“The Commission advises all candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination to log in to the official recruitment portal to check their recruitment status. The portal will be opened by 12:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2026.”

Successful candidates are expected to report to their designated Police Training Institutions on dates and times to be communicated later for medical examinations and documentation.

More insights

The PSC warned that candidates who fail to report within the stipulated period will be deemed to have declined the offer. It also said applicants who fail the medical examination conducted by the Police Medical Team upon resumption for training will be declared unfit and required to leave the programme.

Successful applicants are to report with their training call-up slip, National Identification Number (NIN) slip, Bank Verification Number (BVN) slip, and original and photocopies of their certificates, alongside other documents listed on the recruitment portal.

PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu, thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

Argungu urged successful applicants to regard the opportunity as a call to serve the nation with dignity, integrity, and commitment.

The Commission said successful candidates will receive further instructions on reporting dates and other requirements before training begins.

Backstory

President Bola Tinubu approved the expansion of the Nigeria Police Force recruitment exercise from 30,000 to 50,000 constables in November 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture and improve police manpower.

Following the approval, the PSC opened the online application portal on December 15, 2025, with applications closing on January 25, 2026.

The recruitment covered General Duty Police Constables and Specialist Recruits in areas including medical services, transport, communications, information technology, marine, EOD-CBRN, K9, mounted troop, artisans, and the police band.

Applicants were required to be Nigerian citizens by birth, physically and mentally fit, of good character, free from criminal convictions and financial embarrassment, and supported by two character referees.

General Duty applicants had to be between 18 and 25 years old, while specialist applicants could not be older than 28 years.

The exercise progressed to physical and credential screening in March 2026 before candidates sat for the written examination.

The release of successful applicants marks the final stage of the recruitment process before medical screening, documentation, and commencement of training.

What you should know

The release of the recruitment list comes as the Tinubu administration advances broader reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s policing system.

Earlier this month, President Tinubu transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) (State Police) Bill, 2026 to the House of Representatives, seeking constitutional backing for the establishment of state police services.

The proposal follows the Senate’s passage of a similar constitutional amendment and forms part of the administration’s wider security reform agenda.

If approved by the National Assembly and at least 24 state Houses of Assembly, the bill would establish a dual policing system comprising federal and state police forces.

The proposal has generated mixed reactions, with supporters arguing it would improve grassroots security, while critics have raised concerns over funding, operational capacity, and the potential for political interference.