Tinubu orders forensic audit of IPPIS, FG systems over ghost workers, ‘fake agencies’

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive forensic audit of Federal Government systems, including the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), following findings on ghost workers, alleged “fake agencies” and other control weaknesses.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive forensic audit of Federal Government systems, including the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), following findings on ghost workers, alleged “fake agencies” and other control weaknesses.

This is according to a statement issued on Friday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The President directed the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to oversee and coordinate the exercise.

What the Presidency is saying

The Presidency said the directive followed the Federal Executive Council’s resolution of August 19, 2026, which was based on findings by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) concerning “fake agencies”, ghost workers and other weaknesses in government controls.

The exercise will seek to determine how fictitious or ineligible persons were enrolled on government payroll and establish whether the irregularities resulted from system weaknesses, process failures or deliberate circumvention of controls.

“It will examine reported cases of ghost workers and payroll fraud, reconcile the figures identified by the ICPC, trace how fictitious or ineligible persons were enrolled, and review access, identity, biometric and bank-account controls,” the presidency noted.

The statement further added that the review will extend beyond IPPIS to its interfaces with other platforms, including the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Remita, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Sub-TSA.

The second part of the exercise will cover Federal Government ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, councils, parastatals and other government bodies.

According to the Presidency, the audit will establish a definitive inventory of government entities and verify their legal status and basis for existence.

It will also examine how government bodies obtain official recognition, budgetary allocations, correspondence privileges, office facilities and access to government systems.

The exercise will further assess procurement, internal audit, governance and oversight procedures to identify weaknesses that could allow improperly constituted entities or individuals to gain access to public resources.

The audit follows recent concerns over entities that allegedly presented themselves as government institutions despite questions about their legal status and official recognition.

Get up to speed

President Tinubu had earlier directed the ICPC to investigate the PFIPC after allegations emerged that forged appointment letters and other government documents were used to create the impression of a legitimate federal agency.

The commission was tasked with tracing funds connected to the alleged scheme, identifying any public officials, financial institutions or intermediaries who may have facilitated its activities, and recommending reforms to address institutional vulnerabilities. Ministries, departments and agencies were instructed to cooperate with the investigation.

The controversy had also raised questions about a reported N1.3 billion appropriation linked to the PFIPC.

However, the Budget Office of the Federation later clarified that the appropriation never became actual government expenditure because the necessary payroll, cash release and procurement processes were not completed.

What you should know

The PFIPC controversy gained national attention after Adeniyi Adeyemi publicly claimed he had been appointed to head the organisation.

In mid-July, Adeyemi said he borrowed N400 million to finance what he described as the processing of his appointment, alleging that payments were made through intermediaries and that additional money was later requested.

He also denied wrongdoing and attempted to link senior officials in the Presidency, including the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the controversy.