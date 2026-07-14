Adeniyi Adeyemi: ‘I borrowed N400 million to secure PFICPC DG appointment’

The alleged Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has said he borrowed N400 million to pay for the processing of his appointment to head the organisation.

The alleged Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has said he borrowed N400 million to pay for the processing of his appointment to head the organisation.

Adeyemi made the disclosure on July 13 during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

His remarks come ahead of his scheduled arraignment later today after the Nigeria Police filed multiple charges against him, including forgery and impersonation, over his alleged role in operating the purported government agency.

What Adeyemi is saying

Responding to questions from Channels Television anchor Seun Okinbaloye about how he raised funds linked to his alleged appointment, Adeyemi said he obtained a loan of N400 million, which he claimed was used to secure his appointment as Director-General of the PFIPC—an organisation the Federal Government has insisted does not exist.

“I borrowed this money. In fact, those that I borrowed this N400 million from have reported to the EFCC. I borrowed this money to pay for this appointment.”

He further stated that those who lent him the money have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding repayment.

“In fact, as I tell you, they have also written to the EFCC asking me to refund their money. So I’m not even yet to pay the money back. I borrowed this money.”

More insights

Adeyemi also dismissed reports suggesting he was seeking political asylum in the United States, insisting he remains in Nigeria and has no intention of leaving the country.

“I read it the same way everyone else did. I ignored it because a lot of people have been sponsored to attack my social media. I’m still in Nigeria. I’m not going anywhere.”

His comments followed earlier reports that Von-Batten Montague-York, a United States-based law firm, had indicated a willingness to assist him in pursuing political asylum in the U.S. The proposal was contained in a series of social media posts by the firm’s chairman, Dr. Von Batten, urging U.S. authorities to consider granting Adeyemi asylum.

Adeyemi also questioned the government’s narrative surrounding the controversy, alleging that coordinated attacks had been launched against him and arguing that it was implausible for one individual to have manipulated multiple government institutions without assistance.

“It is unfortunate and embarrassing that the government is claiming that one man manoeuvred the whole system. The attacks against me have been sponsored.”

What you should know

The controversy surrounding the alleged PFIPC intensified after Adeyemi challenged the Presidency’s position that the agency never existed. He accused the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of making contradictory statements about both the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

At a separate media briefing, Adeyemi alleged that he made payments through intermediaries in connection with his purported appointment and claimed an additional payment was requested.

He also argued that references to both the PFIPC and PEAC appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act, questioning the government’s insistence that the bodies were fictitious. The allegations have not been substantiated, and the Presidency has denied the existence of the agency.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged fake agency. The Senate has also deferred any legislative probe pending the outcome of the anti-graft agency’s investigation.

The ICPC has been mandated to investigate the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other official documents, claims of presidential appointments allegedly used to obtain government recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, as well as the opening and operation of bank accounts in the names of the purported agencies.

The investigation will also trace financial transactions linked to the alleged scheme, determine whether any public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries or private individuals facilitated its operations, identify institutional weaknesses that may have been exploited, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents. All Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been directed to cooperate fully with the commission’s investigation.