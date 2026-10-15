NAFDAC raids five Aba shops, seizes fake alcoholic beverage packaging worth N200 million

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized counterfeit alcoholic beverage packaging materials worth more than N200 million during a raid on five shops at Old Court Road Market in Aba, Abia State.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized counterfeit alcoholic beverage packaging materials worth more than N200 million during a raid on five shops at Old Court Road Market in Aba, Abia State.

The operation forms part of the agency’s nationwide crackdown on counterfeit and substandard products, according to a statement published on its official X account.

NAFDAC said its Investigation and Enforcement operatives acted on credible intelligence to raid the shops suspected of producing and supplying counterfeit packaging materials for popular alcoholic beverage brands and other consumer products.

Counterfeit materials uncovered

The agency said the operation led to the discovery and seizure of counterfeit packaging materials valued at more than N200 million.

“The operation uncovered counterfeit labels, corks, packs and outer packaging materials bearing the names of several brands, including Jameson, Glenfiddich, Four Cousins, Lord’s Dry Gin, Imperial Blue, Goya Oil, Chelsea, Squadron and Seaman’s Aromatic Schnapps,” the statement said.

NAFDAC disclosed that its operatives encountered threats and resistance from traders during the exercise, making it difficult to evacuate the seized materials.

The owners of the five shops were reportedly absent during the raid. The agency said the premises were subsequently sealed to prevent interference with the items remaining inside.

NAFDAC also invited the market union chairman, who pledged to help secure the sealed premises and assist the agency in identifying and presenting the shop owners.

Nationwide crackdown intensifies

The Aba operation follows a series of enforcement actions by NAFDAC targeting counterfeit alcoholic beverages and other potentially harmful consumer products across the country.

On Monday, the agency seized counterfeit alcoholic beverages valued at more than N2 billion during a raid at the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

NAFDAC said the operation followed intelligence reports that uncovered illegal activities within the complex, where operatives discovered more than 20 illegal stores concealed in makeshift parking spaces.

According to the agency, suspects were allegedly involved in blending and counterfeiting popular alcoholic beverage brands, revalidating expired and unsafe drinks for resale, and stockpiling banned imported products.

Two suspects were arrested during the operation, while NAFDAC operatives evacuated the seized products from the premises.

The agency warned that the circulation of counterfeit, expired and unsafe alcoholic beverages poses risks to public health. It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of illegal manufacturing, product revalidation and sales.

NAFDAC targets banned sachet alcohol

Earlier in October, NAFDAC seized alcoholic beverages estimated at N300 million during enforcement operations at Ile-Epo Market in Lagos State.

The operation targeted alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and PET bottles below 200 millilitres, which the agency said were subject to its enforcement restrictions.

NAFDAC said enforcement teams apprehended distributors and retailers of the affected products as part of a nationwide effort to curb their production, distribution and sale.

The latest seizures in Aba and Lagos underscore the agency’s continued efforts to disrupt the supply chains for counterfeit alcoholic beverages and other products that could endanger consumers.