Lagos State has unveiled a December 2026 calendar featuring more than 30 tourism, arts, culture and entertainment events, including concerts by Nigerian and international artistes, fashion exhibitions, cultural festivals and year-end celebrations.

Lagos State has unveiled a December 2026 calendar featuring more than 30 tourism, arts, culture and entertainment events, including concerts by Nigerian and international artistes, fashion exhibitions, cultural festivals and year-end celebrations.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, unveiled the programme on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at her office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Tagged “Experience Lagos. Experience the Magic,” the month-long programme is designed to attract residents, Nigerians in the diaspora and international tourists during the festive season. It also aims to reinforce Lagos’ position as a destination for entertainment, tourism and cultural activities.

Lagos unveils over 30 December events

The December calendar features more than 30 events spread across different parts of the state, including Badagry, Lekki, Ikeja, Victoria Island and Ilashe Beach.

The programme covers several areas of entertainment and tourism, with activities spanning music, fashion, heritage, food and family entertainment. According to the commissioner, the events are designed to offer residents and visitors different experiences throughout the festive period.

The programme includes:

Concerts featuring Nigerian and international artistes.

Fashion exhibitions and cultural festivals showcasing creative activities.

Heritage and food-related experiences across different parts of Lagos.

Family entertainment and year-end celebrations scheduled for the final days of December.

The state government said the calendar aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of positioning Lagos as a global tourism and entertainment hub.

By spreading activities across several locations, the programme brings together different aspects of the state’s tourism and creative sectors. The calendar is also expected to provide residents, diaspora visitors and international tourists with a range of activities to attend during the festive season.

Davido, Wizkid headline Lagos December concerts

Several major music performances and cultural events are scheduled across the state, beginning in the first week of December and continuing through the end of the month.

The early programme includes The Experience 21 on December 4 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Simi Live in Concert on December 5 at Livespot Entertainment, and Ayo Maff’s The Highstar Concert at Lekki Coliseum on the same day.

Other events scheduled for the first half of the month include the Lagos Biennial, running from December 4 to 6 at Eko Atlantic, the Aso-Oke Festival at the J. Randle Centre from December 4 to 5, and African Fashion Week on December 12 and 13 at the same venue.

The music programme gathers several Nigerian and international performers towards the end of the month.

Davido’s Oriade The Residency will run from December 17 to 19 at the Wole Soyinka Centre, while Wizkid is scheduled to headline the Detty December Fest on December 18.

December 19 will feature BNXN at Iconiq Fest, The Pop-up Market at Lagos Marriott Hotel and Dance Eko 2026 at Orange Island.

On December 20, the lineup includes Asake’s Money in Lagos at The Oasis Ground, Brandy at Flytime House of R&B at Eko Convention Centre, Spinall’s Eko Groove and the Badagry to the World Concert.

Other major performances include Rhythm Unplugged and Lauryn Hill Live on December 21, Flytime Fest on December 22, and Summer Walker’s appearance at Detty December Fest on December 27.

The remaining programme includes Adekunle Gold’s The Greatest Showman on December 26, Seyi Vibez’s Swaguu Live in Concert on December 29, and Diaspora Fest 3.0 featuring Shoday on December 30. The month will conclude with the Greater Lagos Countdown at Tafawa Balewa Square and the Ajido Moohengoh Campfire Festival in Badagry on December 31.

Detty December drives Lagos tourism spending

Lagos’ December entertainment season has increasingly become an important contributor to the state’s tourism and hospitality economy, with spending from visitors supporting hotels, short-let apartments and entertainment businesses.

Nairametrics previously reported that Lagos generated $71.6 million from tourism, hospitality and entertainment during December 2024. Hotels accounted for $44 million of the reported revenue, while short-let apartments contributed $13 million.

The economic impact extended into the 2025 festive season, when consumer spending during Detty December reached N396.54 billion, according to a report cited by Nairametrics.

Diaspora visitors accounted for 55% of the reported spending.

Entertainment and nightlife generated N129.55 billion during the period.

The growing commercial appeal of the season is also attracting investment in entertainment infrastructure. Nairametrics recently reported that Afrobeats is driving investment in Lagos event venues, according to Chude Jideonwo, reflecting the increasing business opportunities around live music and large-scale entertainment.

The latest calendar adds to the range of activities planned for the festive season, as Lagos seeks to attract more.