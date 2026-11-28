Nigerian cinemas are heading into the festive season following a record year for the West African box office, which generated N15.6 billion in revenue in 2025, as local and international productions competed for a growing audience.

Nigerian cinemas are heading into the festive season following a record year for the West African box office, which generated N15.6 billion in revenue in 2025, as local and international productions competed for a growing audience.

The figure represents a 34.7% increase from the N11.58 billion recorded in 2024, according to FilmOne Entertainment’s 2025 Box Office Scorecard, compiled using Comscore data.

Cinema admissions also increased to approximately 2.79 million from 2.67 million in the previous year, while 248 new films were released across 122 cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia.

Nollywood accounted for 49.4% of total box-office revenue, narrowly overtaking Hollywood’s 48.8% to become the largest contributor to the regional cinema market for the first time. The performance was supported by local productions, including Behind the Scenes, which emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of the year, alongside Everybody Loves Jenifa, Oversabi Aunty and Gingerrr.

The December period was particularly important to the industry’s performance. The festive season generated N2.95 billion in box-office revenue from 487,606 admissions in 2025, accounting for nearly 19% of the year’s total earnings. Nollywood films contributed N2.03 billion during the period, led by Behind the Scenes and Oversabi Aunty.

Against this backdrop, filmmakers and international studios are preparing another competitive December release calendar, with Nollywood productions sharing cinema screens with major Hollywood franchises and animated family films.

9. Jumanji: Open World – December 25

Genre: Adventure, action, comedy and fantasy

The Jumanji franchise returns with Jumanji: Open World, the latest instalment of the adventure-comedy series, bringing back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film follows the familiar group of heroes who have previously escaped the dangerous world of Jumanji. This time, however, the danger moves in the opposite direction as the game breaks free from its console and unleashes its chaos into the real world.

The film is scheduled to open in Nigerian cinemas on December 25, making it one of the major Christmas Day releases.

8. The Angry Birds Movie 3 – December 23

Genre: Animation, comedy and family adventure

The popular animated franchise returns with The Angry Birds Movie 3, bringing back Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of the flock for another adventure.

Directed by John Rice, the third instalment follows Red as he faces two major challenges: adjusting to fatherhood and helping to save the world.

The new storyline shifts part of the focus towards Red’s family life, extending the character’s development beyond his familiar role as the angry but protective leader of the birds.

Jason Sudeikis returns as the voice of Red, while Josh Gad reprises his role as Chuck and Danny McBride returns as Bomb.

The voice cast also includes Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Keke Palmer, Lily James, Anna Cathcart, Sam Richardson, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Thurop Van Orman wrote the screenplay, while John Cohen, Dan Chuba and Carla Connor are among the producers.

7. Dune: Part Three – December 18

Genre: Science fiction, action and adventure

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures are bringing the science-fiction franchise back to cinemas with Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The film continues the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, nearly two decades after he seized control of the Imperium. Now ruling as Emperor, Paul faces the consequences of his rise to power as political tensions deepen, old allies return and new threats emerge.

The story also explores his relationship with Chani, played by Zendaya, whose position becomes increasingly important as a conspiracy develops around the empire.

The film draws from Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, the second novel in the original science-fiction series. It examines the cost of political power, religious influence and the consequences of leadership built around prophecy.

The returning cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. New additions and returning characters include Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlotte Rampling and Isaach de Bankolé.

6. Avengers: Doomsday – December 18

Genre: Superhero, science fiction and action

Marvel Studios returns with Avengers: Doomsday, a major production that brings together characters from different corners of its cinematic universe.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film places heroes from three distinct universes on a collision course as they confront an existential threat.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the production is the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time in the role of Victor von Doom, popularly known as Doctor Doom.

Downey previously played Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, across several Marvel productions, including the original Avengers films.

The cast includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Letitia Wright.

Other notable appearances include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Kelsey Grammer and Rebecca Romijn.

5. Bestie – December 16

Genre: Drama and comedy

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Toyin Abraham returns to cinemas with Bestie, an emotional comedy-drama centred on Ngozi, a resilient single mother living with a disability.

The film explores her experiences as she navigates the challenges of motherhood and everyday life, with its storyline combining family relationships, personal struggles and comedy.

Abraham directs and stars in the production, which also features veteran actors Pete Edochie and Sola Sobowale, alongside Maurice Sam and singer Reminisce.

The film follows Abraham’s recent commercial success with Oversabi Aunty, which crossed the N1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, raising expectations around her next theatrical production.

The December release also places her project within a competitive festive cinema window that includes Funke Akindele’s The Four: No One Fights Alone and Mo Abudu’s The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.

4. Zero A.D.: The Birth of Christ – December 11

Genre: Biblical drama, thriller and mystery

Zero A.D.: The Birth of Christ takes audiences back to the events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ, focusing on the political tension and violence that followed the news of his arrival.

The film tells the story through the perspective of an empire in decline and a ruler consumed by fear. When Christ is born in Bethlehem, King Herod responds with violence, ordering the slaughter of innocent children as he attempts to protect his throne.

Mary must then protect her child amid the unfolding crisis.

The production stars Jim Caviezel as Herod and is directed by Alejandro Monteverde, known for his work on faith-based and historical productions.

Unlike conventional Christmas films that focus on celebration, the story presents the birth of Jesus against a backdrop of political conflict, fear and the struggle for survival.

The film is produced and distributed by Angel Studios, the company behind other faith-based productions, including Sound of Freedom and The King of Kings.

3. The Four: No One Fights Alone – December 11

Genre: Drama, comedy, action and thriller

Funke Akindele returns to the big screen with The Four: No One Fights Alone, an ensemble production exploring friendship, loyalty, sacrifice and the lengths people will go to protect those they love.

The story follows Esosa and three fiercely loyal women who leave their community in Odu for the city in a bid to secure the future of a young man they care about.

Their journey puts their friendship and courage to the test as they encounter unexpected circumstances and difficult decisions.

The production features Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe, Ronke Oshodi Oke and Wunmi Toriola.

Singer Waje and Afrobeats artiste Shoday also feature in the production.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film is scheduled for a December 11 global cinema release.

2. Violent Night 2 – December 4

Genre: Action, comedy and Christmas thriller

David Harbour returns as Santa Claus in Violent Night 2, the sequel to the 2022 Christmas action-comedy that presented a more violent version of the familiar festive character.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the sequel moves the action to the Silver Bell Mall in New Jersey, where Santa becomes stranded away from the North Pole.

This time, he faces a ruthless gangster terrorising the mall’s merchants. However, Santa has lost some of his magical abilities and must find another way to protect the community.

The story also introduces Mrs Claus, played by Kristen Bell, who joins the fight against the criminals threatening the mall.

Other cast members include Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Daniela Melchior, Andrew Bachelor and professional wrestler Maxwell Friedman.

1. The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives – December 4

Genre: Drama and psychological drama

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films returns to theatrical filmmaking with The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, an adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s acclaimed 2010 novel of the same name.

Directed by Daniel Oriahi and written by Adze Ugah, the film centres on Baba Segi, a wealthy and influential Yoruba patriarch whose household is built around three wives and seven children.

His family structure is disrupted when he brings home Bolanle, an educated young woman he hopes will strengthen his family and legacy.

However, Bolanle’s inability to conceive becomes a source of suspicion and resentment among the other wives, whose positions within the household are tied to their ability to bear children.

Odunlade Adekola leads the cast as Baba Segi, alongside Omowunmi Dada, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and Bimbo Ademoye.

Other cast members include Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Nancy Isime, Uzor Arukwe, Faithia Balogun, Tina Mba and Femi Branch.

The production brings together EbonyLife Group, Genesis Group, Nile Media Entertainment Group, Silverbird Group and Flytime.