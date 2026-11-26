President Bola Tinubu has announced a N100 million cash gift and a three-bedroom flat for the families of military personnel and civilians who died in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash in Ondo State.

President Bola Tinubu has announced a N100 million cash gift and a three-bedroom flat for the families of military personnel and civilians who died in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash in Ondo State.

The President announced the package on Thursday in Abuja during a memorial programme held in honour of the victims of the October 5, 2026 crash in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Tinubu also assured Nigerians that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, with the government expected to strengthen military and civilian aviation safety standards.

Tinubu pledges support for bereaved families

Speaking at the memorial, the President said the government would continue to prioritise the modernisation of the armed forces, personnel training, operational safety and the welfare of military personnel.

“We will continue to prioritise modernisation, training, operational safety and the welfare of our personnel. A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wing it can build,” he said.

He described the support for the bereaved families as a tangible expression of national gratitude, acknowledging the sacrifices made by those who died in service to the country.

“Our gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renew Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the families of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident. No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria and Nigeria will give their family a home,” Tinubu said.

The President added that the gesture would also be extended to the immediate families of civilians who were on board the aircraft.

“In addition to the flats, those officers will receive from this government N100 million each. I will commit their soul into the merciful arms of Almighty God,” he said.

Tinubu promises investigation into crash

Tinubu assured the families of the victims and the country that the government would establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

He said the government would seek answers, learn lessons from the incident and strengthen military and civilian aviation safety standards.

“I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will learn the lessons. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards. Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened,” he said.

Background to the Ondo air crash

On October 5, 2026, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 931 aircraft plunged into the swamps around Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing all 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, including military personnel and civilians.

Nairametrics reported on the crash on October 5, with initial reports indicating that 32 people, including 25 passengers and seven crew members, were on board the aircraft.

The aircraft was reportedly travelling from Benin to Lagos when it lost contact with Air Traffic Controllers before the crash. The wreckage was subsequently located near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, while search-and-rescue operations were launched.

On October 6, the Nigerian Air Force released the names of the 25 people killed in the crash, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

Following the incident, the Air Force ordered an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine the factors responsible.