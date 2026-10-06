Nigerian Air Force releases names of 25 people killed in Ondo crash

The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of the 25 people who died in the military aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, confirming that there were no survivors.

The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of the 25 people who died in the military aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, confirming that there were no survivors.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The NAF said the victims comprised five crew members and 20 passengers aboard its ATR 42 aircraft, NAF 931, which was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The Service said search-and-rescue procedures were activated immediately after the crash and that a comprehensive investigation had been ordered to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of those who died in the crash, describing the incident as a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the country.

The NAF said the response efforts were carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for everyone on board.

“NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred,” the statement read in part.

The Service said no survivors had been found after search-and-rescue procedures were activated following the accident.

The Chief of the Air Staff directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The NAF urged the public to refrain from speculation and circulating unverified information while it provides timely and verified updates.

The Service also said a condolence register had been opened at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja for government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other well-wishers wishing to pay their respects.

NAF Releases Names of Victims

The five crew members identified by the NAF are:

Squadron Leader MI Aburime, Flight Captain

Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje, Co-pilot

Flight Lieutenant IS Bako, Co-pilot

Warrant Officer Abubakar A, Aircraft Technician

Corporal Uguru HC, Aircraft Technician

The 20 passengers were identified as:

Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus

Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye

Flying Officer IM Adeshina

Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F

Master Warrant Officer Matini BA

Warrant Officer Nuhu FS

Flight Sergeant James RB

Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI

Sergeant Ani AE

Sergeant Izibenikien SI

Sergeant Alafuka C

Sergeant Mbadugha AN

Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC

Lance Corporal Eledan GE

Mrs Ezeh Nneka

Godstmine Tarabina

Joy Micheal

Sunday Micheal

Ukeme David

Gideon Omotola

The NAF said the aircraft had 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

Tinubu Orders Crash Investigation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared three days of national mourning following the crash and directed that flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of the deceased Air Force personnel.

The President also directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash, saying the investigation should help prevent future occurrences.

Tinubu described the incident as a painful moment for the Armed Forces and the country.

He commended the Nigerian Air Force for activating search-and-rescue operations following the accident.

The President directed the NAF to investigate the cause of the crash and identify measures to prevent similar incidents.

Tinubu’s directives followed the NAF’s confirmation that all 25 people on board the aircraft died in the accident.

How the Igbokoda Crash Happened

NAF 931, an ATR 42 aircraft, crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday, October 5, while travelling from Benin to Lagos.

Keyamo had earlier said Air Traffic Controllers lost contact with the aircraft at about 0913 hours after it departed Benin, with efforts to re-establish radio communication proving unsuccessful.

The minister subsequently confirmed that the aircraft had crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda and that the wreckage had been located.

At the time, Keyamo said preliminary information indicated that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board.

The earlier preliminary figure put the total number of people believed to be on board at 32.

The latest NAF statement puts the official number of people on board at 25, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

The latest NAF statement therefore provides the official casualty identities and confirms that all 25 people on board died in the crash.