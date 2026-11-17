The Federal Government has given domestic airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate the V-PASS biometric passenger verification system, making National Identification Number (NIN) checks mandatory for domestic flight passengers.

The Federal Government has given domestic airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate the V-PASS biometric passenger verification system, making National Identification Number (NIN) checks mandatory for domestic flight passengers.

The directive was issued by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in a post on his official X account on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The Airport Passenger Verification System is designed to strengthen passenger identification, improve airport security and curb fraudulent practices, including fake identities and ticket racketeering.

Airlines get December 31 V-PASS deadline

Keyamo said he had directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to give all airlines operating in the country until December 31 to integrate with the system.

“I have directed the NCAA to give all airlines in the country up till December 31st to key into the system,” he stated.

He made the announcement while unveiling the platform at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, alongside FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, ICRC Director-General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, and other senior officials.

Keyamo disclosed that the project was executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and linked to Nigerians’ NIN.

He added that passengers would be required to provide their NIN during check-in as part of the biometric verification process.

The Minister said the system would prevent passengers from boarding aircraft with fake identities and tackle touting and ticket racketeering.

“This will eliminate persons boarding with fake identities and address the issue of persons who engage in touting and ticket racketeering,” he added.

He added that the platform would improve passenger processing, strengthen security and deliver a faster, safer travel experience.

How V-PASS implementation began

Nairametrics reported in April 2026 that the Federal Government had approved the deployment of V-PASS across domestic airports to strengthen aviation security, improve data integrity and enhance revenue generation.

Keyamo had said the initiative would address gaps in passenger identification and extend the strict verification standards applied to international travel to domestic flights.

The initial rollout was expected to involve infrastructure deployment by VERXID Technologies Limited, followed by a nationwide public sensitisation campaign. The government also indicated that the platform could eventually extend to private aviation.

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had unveiled the V-PASS facial recognition platform at domestic airports under its management.

FAAN said passengers would complete a one-time enrolment before using facial recognition for subsequent journeys.

The system was expected to reduce reliance on physical identification documents and shorten queues through automated e-Gates.

The authority also said the platform incorporated data privacy considerations and complied with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

Nigeria expands airport security technology

Other technology initiatives are also being introduced across Nigeria’s aviation sector, particularly in baggage tracking and cargo inspection.

In August 2026, the NCAA disclosed plans to introduce Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) baggage tracking across Nigerian airports, allowing passengers to monitor their checked luggage in real time.

The disclosure was made by Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, in a statement on his official X account.

The technology is expected to address baggage problems, including misrouted and short-landed luggage.

Achimugu said the NCAA had met with domestic airlines, aviation service providers and FAAN to finalise plans for the transition to RFID baggage tagging.

He explained that passengers would be able to track their bags from check-in to their destinations.

The initiative is also expected to improve baggage handling, complaint resolution and passenger satisfaction.

Keyamo had approved plans for relevant agencies to review the innovation and report back.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is preparing to deploy cargo scanners at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The scanners have been installed at the SAHCO and NAHCO warehouses, while customs officers completed specialised image analysis training in June ahead of deployment.

The technology is expected to reduce cargo inspection times and improve the detection of prohibited and undeclared goods. The scanners are awaiting final regulatory approval, with the NCS also recommending traffic management officers and CCTV cameras around the scanning areas.