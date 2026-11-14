FG issues high-altitude travel advisory after 16 Nigerians die in Addis Ababa

The Federal Government has issued a high-altitude travel advisory warning Nigerians about potential health risks associated with transiting.

The Federal Government has issued a high-altitude travel advisory warning Nigerians about potential health risks associated with transiting through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following 16 deaths involving Nigerians in the city this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

According to the ministry, the deaths were reportedly linked to health complications associated with the high-altitude conditions in the Ethiopian capital.

High altitude linked to health risks

In its advisory, the Federal Government urged Nigerians, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, to take precautions when planning journeys through the Ethiopian capital.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to advise Nigerians, particularly those with pre-existing medical conditions, to exercise caution and seek appropriate medical advice when planning journeys involving transit through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in view of the potential health risks associated with the city’s high-altitude terrain,” the statement read.

The ministry explained that Addis Ababa is situated approximately 2,355 metres (7,726 feet) above sea level, where lower atmospheric pressure results in reduced oxygen availability.

It noted that while healthy individuals can generally adapt to reduced oxygen levels, people with certain underlying medical conditions, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory ailments, may face increased health risks.

“While healthy individuals are generally able to adapt to reduced oxygen levels in high-altitude environments, persons with certain pre-existing medical ailments, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, may experience increased health risks in such conditions,” the statement read.

The government therefore advised Nigerians whose medical conditions could be aggravated by high altitudes to exercise caution and obtain appropriate medical guidance before undertaking journeys through Addis Ababa.

Government clarifies travel advisory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa.

Rather, it said the notice was aimed at ensuring that travellers who may be vulnerable to the physiological effects of high altitudes are adequately informed and take necessary precautions before travelling.

The ministry added that the government places a high premium on the health, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians and urged travellers to make informed decisions when planning international journeys.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely travel information and guidance to Nigerians travelling abroad as part of efforts to safeguard their welfare.

Ethiopia’s aviation and travel connections

Beyond the health risks associated with its high-altitude location, Addis Ababa is an important transit point for Nigerian travellers connecting to destinations across Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

In December 2025, Nairametrics reported that Addis Ababa Bole International Airport ranked third among Africa’s busiest airports by departing seats, recording 1.17 million seats, up 5.5% from 1.11 million in December 2024. The airport serves as the main hub for Ethiopian Airlines and a major connection point for international travellers.

Beyond its importance as an aviation hub, Ethiopia has also introduced immigration requirements affecting Nigerian travellers. In October 2022, Nairametrics reported that the country had stopped issuing visas on arrival to Nigerian citizens, requiring them to obtain visas through the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja or its electronic visa portal.

More recently, in August 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) linked Morocco’s tighter transit restrictions on Nigerian passengers to the use of fake Schengen visa stamps by some travellers attempting to reach Europe.