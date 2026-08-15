NCAA links fake Schengen visas to Morocco’s tighter transit rules for Nigerians

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has attributed recent Morocco’s restrictions on Nigerians transiting through the country to use of fake Schengen visas by passengers traveling to Europe.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has attributed recent Morocco’s restrictions on Nigerians transiting through the country to use of fake Schengen visas by passengers traveling to Europe.

The NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in a statement shared via his X page on Saturday.

Schengen visas allow travellers to enter and move between participating European countries within the Schengen Area.

Achimugu said some counterfeit visas are reportedly so sophisticated that they can be difficult for inexperienced airport profilers to detect before departure.

What they are saying

Achimugu said there has been a sharp increase in fake Schengen visa stamps used by passengers travelling to Europe, with some detected at transit airports and others only after arrival in Europe.

He said some Nigerian passengers transiting through Casablanca deliberately book long layovers that qualify them for hotel accommodation before leaving the airport and attempting to enter Europe illegally.

“I found out, yesterday, about a sharp increase in the volume of fake Schengen visa stamps now being used by passengers to travel to Europe. A lot of them are discovered at transit airports, and others on arrival in Europe.”

“Some of such passengers, during transit in Casablanca, intentionally book long layovers to qualify them for hotel stay in the city. Once they enter the city, they disappear and try to find an illegal way into Europe,” he said.

Achimugu said this is one reason Morocco does not allow Nigerians without Moroccan visas to enter the country, even when they qualify for hotel accommodation during long transits.

Nigeria seeks easier transit access

Achimugu said Nigerian authorities and stakeholders have asked the Moroccan Mission to examine data on Nigerians who have absconded while transiting through Morocco to determine whether the restrictions are proportionate.

He questioned how many Nigerian passengers had actually absconded, arguing that the data could help determine whether genuine travellers are being unnecessarily affected.

The Moroccan Mission reportedly argued that Morocco’s proximity to Europe makes it more attractive to people seeking to enter Europe illegally than Ethiopia.

Achimugu said Nigerian officials asked Moroccan authorities to examine the actual number of Nigerians who had absconded.

He also cited Ethiopia as an alternative model, saying Nigerians travelling on Ethiopian Airlines can access hotel accommodation during eligible long layovers without obtaining an Ethiopian visa.

According to him, Ethiopian Airlines provides buses to take passengers between the airport and their hotels before returning them for their onward flights.

Royal Air Maroc considers request

Achimugu said the Royal Air Maroc country manager told the meeting that the airline had already made a case to relevant Moroccan authorities on behalf of Nigerian passengers.

According to him, the request is being considered, subject to certain conditions and variables.

Another proposal made to the airline was to increase the number of rooms available at airport hotels, which currently have about 70 rooms, or provide lounge access for Nigerian passengers with long layovers who are unable to obtain entry permits.

Achimugu said the Nigerian government would continue to use diplomatic channels to make international travel easier for Nigerians.

He, however, stressed that travellers also have a responsibility to avoid actions that could make such efforts more difficult.

Get up to speed

In July 2026, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) threatened to suspend Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, from operating in Nigeria over persistent passenger complaints and alleged consumer protection violations involving baggage handling, passenger service and complaint resolution.

The dispute has since moved towards resolution. On August 14, NCAA Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said Royal Air Maroc met with the authority in Abuja, acknowledged the need to improve its services and presented a plan for the Nigerian market.

The NCAA said it was satisfied with the presentation and would continue monitoring the airline’s operations to ensure compliance.

Royal Air Maroc has also increased its operations in Nigeria from five weekly flights to 21 weekly flights, according to Achimugu, making its Casablanca hub an important transit point for Nigerian passengers travelling to Europe and other destinations.

What you should know

The concerns over fake Schengen visas come as some Nigerian travellers face difficulties obtaining visas to European countries, particularly first-time applicants.

In February 2025, Nairametrics reported that the NCAA ordered Kenya Airways to airlift a Nigerian passenger to her final destination after she was denied boarding for the Nairobi-Paris leg of her journey over a Schengen visa requirement.

The passenger was travelling from Lagos to Manchester via Nairobi and Paris and was reportedly stopped from continuing despite having documentation for the trip.

The case highlighted the difficulties that can arise when Nigerian passengers connect through a third country, particularly where airlines or immigration authorities apply different transit and visa requirements.