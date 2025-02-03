The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed Kenya Airways to airlift Nigerian passenger, Ms. Gloria Ibukun Omisore, after she was denied boarding on the second leg of her connecting flight in Nairobi.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, issued the order on his X account late Tuesday evening.

He demanded the airline transport Ms. Omisore to her final destination within hours or face possible consequences.

“Dear @KenyaAirways, if Ms Gloria Ibukun Omisore is not airlifted safely to her final destination within a couple of hours, there will be ramifications. There are limits that must not be crossed and, in 2025, you will treat Nigerian passengers better,” Achimugu’s tweet read.

Ms. Omisore’s journey began in Lagos (Nigeria), where she was traveling to Manchester (UK) via Nairobi (Kenya) and Paris (France). Her ticket covered all these legs of the journey, with Nairobi being the first stop on her connecting flight.

However, when she arrived at Nairobi’s transfer desk for the second leg of her flight from Nairobi to Paris, she was denied boarding.

In response to a video posted by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation, showing Ms. Omisore’s frustration with Kenya Airways staff at the transfer desk, the airline explained that she was denied boarding due to lacking the required Schengen visa for France.

The statement from the airline noted that Kenya Airways offered an alternative route from London to Manchester, which Ms. Omisore declined, leading to a verbal altercation. The airline also highlighted that the video did not capture the full context and claimed Ms. Omisore later engaged in inappropriate behaviour by throwing three used sanitary pads at staff.

“The guest was travelling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester. On arrival in Nairobi for her connecting flight (Nairobi-Paris), it was discovered that she did not have a SCHENGEN Visa, which is a requirement for her to enter any European Union Country. She was offered an alternative to travel through London and onward to Manchester, which she refused,” Kenya Airlines statement read in part.

The airline further stated that Ms. Omisore requested accommodation after being denied boarding due to her lack of a Schengen visa, but emphasized that they do not provide accommodation in such cases. They reminded passengers that it is their responsibility to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.

More insights

Michael Achimugu swiftly responded to Kenya Airways’ statement, criticizing the airline’s handling of the situation. He pointed out that there was a long history of mistreatment of Nigerian passengers by Kenya Airways, including staff members of the NCAA.

He expressed his disappointment with the airline’s actions, particularly in allowing Ms. Omisore to board her initial flight from Lagos without ensuring the proper visa documentation was in place.

Achimugu also addressed the issue of Ms. Omisore’s behavior, stating that while the NCAA does not condone unruly conduct, there was no justification for Kenya Airways trying to delete her video of the incident.

He questioned why the airline allowed Ms. Omisore to board in Lagos, despite her potential visa issues. Furthermore, Achimugu criticized the airline for not offering her the alternative option earlier and for the staff’s inappropriate remarks during the interaction.

Additionally, Achimugu demanded that Kenya Airways provide CCTV footage to substantiate their claims of Ms. Omisore throwing the sanitary pads at staff.

He confirmed that the NCAA had invited Kenya Airways’ Acting Station Manager in Lagos to a meeting to review the incident in detail, urging attendance to address the concerns raised.