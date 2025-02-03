The Niger State Internal Revenue Service (NGSIRS) has recorded a significant milestone in revenue generation, increasing its monthly revenue from N600 million just three years ago to a staggering N4.7B.

This remarkable achievement is attributed to the leadership of Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago, also known as the “Farmer Governor,” who has provided unwavering support to the NGSIRS Chairman, granting him the independence to perform his duties effectively.

Under Governor Bago’s administration, the NGSIRS has implemented various strategies to boost revenue generation, including revenue harmonization and optimization of tax collection processes. These efforts have yielded impressive results, with the state’s revenue profile experiencing a significant surge.

The Governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability has also played a crucial role in NIGSIRS’s success. His administration has prioritized the development of infrastructure, education, and healthcare, ensuring that the revenue generated is utilized efficiently to benefit the people of Niger State.

The NGSIRS Chairman, Mohammed Etsu has expressed his appreciation for the Governor’s support, stating that the service has been able to achieve its goals due to the Governor’s vision and leadership. The Chairman has also pledged to continue implementing innovative strategies to further increase revenue generation and ensure the state’s economic growth.

As Niger State continues to make strides in revenue generation, the Governor has reassured citizens that his administration will remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the efficient utilization of resources. With the State’s impressive performance in its Agricultural and investment Drives, it is poised for sustained economic growth and development.