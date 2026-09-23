Remita launches all-in-one super app as it expands into consumer financial services

Remita has launched a new, all-in-one mobile app that brings banking, payments, transfers, investments, loans, pensions, travel and other financial services into a single platform, expanding the company’s focus from its traditional payments business into the consumer market. The company announced the launch on Tuesday at the Nigeria Fintech Week 2026 in Lagos, unveiling what […]

Remita has launched a new, all-in-one mobile app that brings banking, payments, transfers, investments, loans, pensions, travel and other financial services into a single platform, expanding the company’s focus from its traditional payments business into the consumer market.

The company announced the launch on Tuesday at the Nigeria Fintech Week 2026 in Lagos, unveiling what it described as the next evolution of the Remita experience.

The app allows users to manage multiple bank accounts from one screen, make instant local and pan-African transfers, compare loan offers, invest in stocks and shares, pay bills, book flights and event tickets, and automate recurring payments.

Remita moves beyond payments

Speaking at the launch, Remita Managing Director Deremi Atanda said the new app marks a new phase for the company as it expands from its traditional payments business into the consumer market.

“Remita has been in everyday payments for about 20 years. So this is a landmark for us, going boldly into the consumer and retail space,” he said.

He said Remita is bringing capabilities that were previously available mainly to organisations to individual users, including the ability to view multiple bank accounts from one platform.

“For the first time at scale, what organisations or enterprises experience, being able to see all your bank accounts on a single app, is now available to consumers,” Atanda said.

“You can use your different bank accounts to achieve different objectives from the same place. You can do your local and international instant transfers, you can pay your bills, you can buy your airline tickets, you can buy your event tickets, you can invest in shares, all from the same place,” Atanda added.

Atanda described the product as “financial management in a box.” He explained that the app also allows users to automate recurring payments for regular financial commitments, including electricity bills, transfers to family members and savings.

He said users can set up different recurring transfers and specify the amount and date for each payment.

Atanda also said the timing of Remita’s consumer push reflects changes in how people want to access financial services.

“Not many people want to carry many apps. Today, you have one app for your transfer, another app for your electricity, another app for your airline ticket, another app for your event, another app for your loan, another app for your direct debit,” he said.

Remita expects significant adoption within six months

Nairametrics asked Atanda what level of adoption Remita is targeting in the coming months.

He said the app had already gone through a beta phase with thousands of early users before the formal launch and promotion.

“We believe that in the next 6 months, you’re going to see significant adoption in terms of transactions, both local instant transfers, as well as Pan-African transactions,” he said.

He also noted that more features and services will be rolled out on the app over time as Remita continues to expand its consumer offering. Among the capabilities planned is a loan marketplace that will allow users to compare loan offers from multiple lenders, giving consumers more choice when seeking credit through the platform.

The app also uses artificial intelligence to help users monitor their finances and identify changes in their spending patterns.

Atanda said the technology can track budgets and expenses and provide alerts and advice based on financial trends.

He said the system can also compare spending across different periods to help users understand changes in their financial behaviour.

“For example, if you spent less this month than you spent last month, the AI is able to tell you that and give you some advice based on that,” Atanda said.

Users can transfer money across Africa

Remita is also using the app to facilitate cross-border payments through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

Atanda said users will be able to transfer money from their Nigerian bank accounts to beneficiaries with bank accounts in other African countries.

“You can transfer money to anybody in Africa. You can transfer money to a bank account in Ghana, you can transfer money to a bank account in Rwanda, and all of that is happening from the same platform,” he said.

Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem continues to evolve

Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem has continued to evolve as banks, fintech companies and payment service providers expand digital channels and build infrastructure for faster and more interoperable transactions.

Nairametrics reported in June that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Payment System Vision 2028 is targeting greater financial inclusion while focusing on interoperability, innovation and consumer protection across the country’s payment system.

The country is also developing new payment infrastructure through the National Payment Stack, which recorded 153,000 transactions during its pilot phase and is expected to support faster and more interoperable payments across banks, fintechs and other payment providers.