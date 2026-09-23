Flutterwave convenes global leaders at UNGA 2026 to power Africa’s next decade of growth

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced its executive engagements on the sidelines of the 81st United...

The exclusive executive forum connects global capital, multinational enterprises, DFIs, and governments to accelerate continental trade and investment.

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced its executive engagements on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81).

Taking place under the broader UNGA theme of restoring trust and managing transformation, Flutterwave is positioning its payment, banking, and stablecoin capabilities as the modern financial infrastructure necessary to accelerate Africa’s next decade of economic growth.

As the centerpiece of its UNGA 81 presence, Flutterwave is hosting its flagship UNGA event, an invitation-only executive forum titled “Africa Forward: Investing in the Next Decade of Growth” on September 23rd, 2026. Convening senior decision-makers across the public and private sectors, the high-level dialogue addresses the critical financial rails required to drive cross-border trade, improve global money movement, and unlock institutional capital. The event will bring together influential global leaders, including state governors, ministers, and executive representatives from organizations such as JPMorgan, Citi, Visa, Google, Microsoft, Chevron, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This invitation-only event will bring together senior decision-makers from both the public and private sectors to engage in high-level discussions about the critical financial infrastructures required to drive cross-border trade, improve global money movement, and unlock institutional capital. Participants will include influential global leaders, such as state governors, ministers, and executives from organizations like JPMorgan, Citi, Visa, Google, Microsoft, Standard Bank Group, Africa Finance Corporation, and the International Development Finance Corporation

Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, will lead the company executive delegation to the forum. Joining him are Chief Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Public Policy Officer, Oluwabankole Falade; Managing Director, Flutterwave Services Limited, Risikatu Ahmed; Head, Strategy & Planning, Bridgit Antwi; SVP, Public Sector, Olufunmilayo Olaniyi. Other delegation members include Bolanle Baruwa, Head, SME Business; JulietAluziwe, Head, Internal Audit; and Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Head, Marketing.

UNGA 81 coincides with Flutterwave’s tenth anniversary and its evolution into a comprehensive financial operating system for the continent. It builds on the company’s strong track record of championing Africa’s tech ecosystem through executive engagement across global platforms, including the World Bank/IMF Meetings, World Economic Forum, and previous UNGA sessions, to drive digital trade and regional integration. Flutterwave’s presence this year highlights its growth into a foundational platform connecting Africa to global commerce.

Managing Africa’s next era of growth requires reliable financial infrastructure that solves complex operational problems for businesses, governments, and global enterprises alike. “That is why Flutterwave is building a multi-rail payments platform that brings together fiat payments, bank transfers, cards, mobile money, stablecoins, and blockchain networks into one seamless experience,” said Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, the founder and CEO, in an article on the company’s website.

By unifying digital payments, expanding banking capabilities, integrating compliant stablecoin solutions, and championing modern financial infrastructure for the continent, Flutterwave is removing friction from global trade and ensuring African enterprises can scale seamlessly across international borders.