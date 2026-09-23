Panterra Real Estate Group Hosts “Experiencing Panterra,” a synthesis of market intelligence and innovation, creatively expressed

Panterra Real Estate Group convened an executive cohort of industry leaders, financial experts, and creatives for “Experiencing Panterra: An Evening of Creativity and Insights.” The cocktail reception served as a platform for high-level dialogue, market intelligence disclosures, and cross-sector networking within the West African built environment.Panterra, a technology-enabled real estate firm integrating principal investing, asset […]

Panterra Real Estate Group convened an executive cohort of industry leaders, financial experts, and creatives for “Experiencing Panterra: An Evening of Creativity and Insights.” The cocktail reception served as a platform for high-level dialogue, market intelligence disclosures, and cross-sector networking within the West African built environment.

Panterra, a technology-enabled real estate firm integrating principal investing, asset management, research and analytics, and building material distribution into a unified, scalable ecosystem, put together the event to commemorate key partnerships while highlighting emerging paradigms shaping regional real estate markets.

The executive gathering was anchored by four major corporate offerings: the release of the 2026 West Africa Real Estate Market Report and 2026 Nigeria Construction Market Report, the debut of Foundations (Panterra’s creative expression of the built environment, complete with a publication and documentary), and the official introduction of Panterrium, a digital Nigerian real estate ownership and investment platform.

The proceedings began with opening remarks by Tayo Odunsi, Chief Executive Officer of Panterra, who, drawing on his professional experience, outlined the organisation’s vision for integrated real estate ecosystems across the sub-region. The inaugural fireside session, moderated by Ayo Ibaru, Group Chief Investment Officer, featured Emmanuel Ilaboya, Head of HBM Ready Mix (representing Lolu Akinyemi, CEO of HBM PLC). Their discourse focused on operational perspectives, material supply dynamics, the cost of cement, and economic pressures within the broader construction sector.

Following the macro-industry discussion, Nancy Sabo, Project Lead and Editor, officially launched Foundations 2026, themed urban dilemmas: a creative publication exploring diverse perspectives on the built environment through creative and reflective writing, photography, and art. The launch featured live presentations from featured contributors, who were honoured with certificates of recognition.

A central focus of the evening was the presentation of empirical research on the methodology of the Real Estate Investment and Attractive Index by Ayo Ibaru during the release of the 2026 West Africa Real Estate Market Report. This was accompanied by an analytical fireside conversation with Jide Benson, Founder of CAST Public Relations, examining key developments and economic trends influencing real estate performance across West Africa.

Addressing retail investment accessibility opportunities, Panterra introduced Panterrium, a digital platform designed to streamline real estate ownership and investment. Fareedah Alaka, Project Lead for Panterrium, guided attendees through the platform’s functionalities as it prepares for its regulatory sandboxing phase. The session concluded with a fireside dialogue between Tayo Odunsi and Charles Omoera, Chief Executive of Sterling Fi, evaluating capital market integrations relevant to the new platform.

Through the convergence of market research, proptech development, and creative engagement, Experiencing Panterra demonstrated the group’s commitment to advancing the West African real estate sector toward a data-driven, technology-enabled, and collaborative future.

About Panterra Real Estate Group

Panterra Real Estate Group is an integrated, technology-enabled real estate ecosystem in Nigeria. The group’s operations span principal investing, asset management, proprietary market research, digital real estate investing, and building materials distribution.