How OPay is leveraging technology to create social value in Nigeria

OPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech company, role in Nigeria extends beyond providing digital financial services, with the company using its resources, technology and partnerships to deliver social impact at scale. Over time, these efforts have developed into a range of programmes aimed at creating opportunities for Nigerians across different stages of life, from children in school […]

OPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech company, role in Nigeria extends beyond providing digital financial services, with the company using its resources, technology and partnerships to deliver social impact at scale.

Over time, these efforts have developed into a range of programmes aimed at creating opportunities for Nigerians across different stages of life, from children in school to young people developing technical skills and women seeking to build sustainable livelihoods.

Through these initiatives, OPay said it has supported more than 1,200 scholarship beneficiaries, over 14,000 children and more than 100 women through education, skills development and startup support.

Investing in education and the next generation

Education remains a major part of the company’s social impact efforts through the OPay Scholars Programme, which brings together initiatives including the National Innovation Challenge, the OPay Futures programme and a ₦1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship commitment.

The scholarship commitment has so far reached more than 1,200 direct beneficiaries, providing sustained support to students and young people.

OPay’s investment in young people also extends to innovation and technical skills. Through the National Innovation Challenge, delivered in partnership with Google and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, the company supports young Nigerians with ideas and technical skills to develop solutions to real-world problems, creating opportunities for participants to move from using technology to becoming creators and problem-solvers.

The company’s education-focused interventions also include Play4aChild, which has reached more than 14,000 direct beneficiaries since its inception. Through the initiative, OPay has provided educational materials and other forms of support aimed at improving children’s learning experiences and reducing some of the everyday barriers they face in accessing quality education.

Women’s economic empowerment

Beyond education, OPay’s social impact work includes efforts to promote women’s economic empowerment. Through its Women Empowerment Programme, more than 100 women have received skills development, capacity building and startup support designed to help them build businesses, generate income and strengthen their economic independence.

Across these initiatives, OPay’s social impact agenda brings together education, innovation, skills and economic empowerment, with partnerships playing an important role in extending the reach of its programmes.

The figures, from more than 1,200 scholarship beneficiaries to over 14,000 children reached through Play4aChild, show the scale of the company’s interventions and its effort to turn its technology into opportunities with lasting social value.

The impact of these programmes is ultimately reflected in the opportunities created, from helping students stay in school to enabling young innovators to develop solutions to real-world problems.

Similarly, providing children with learning materials can support their education and startup assistance help women develop income-generating opportunities.

This reflects a broader shift in corporate social responsibility from one-off donations towards programmes focused on measurable outcomes and sustained impact.