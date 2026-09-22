Ecobank enables sales of Dangote shares across Africa for retail and institutional investors

Ecobank is enabling the sale of Dangote Petroleum Refinery shares across Africa, providing retail and institutional investors with convenient access to participate in the ongoing share offer through its extensive digital and branch banking channels. The offer opened on 14 September 2026 and is scheduled to close on 13 October 2026. Through its extensive pan-African […]

Ecobank is enabling the sale of Dangote Petroleum Refinery shares across Africa, providing retail and institutional investors with convenient access to participate in the ongoing share offer through its extensive digital and branch banking channels. The offer opened on 14 September 2026 and is scheduled to close on 13 October 2026.

Through its extensive pan-African network and digital banking platforms across 33 African countries and international offices in London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai, Ecobank is providing investors with convenient access to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery share offer, further strengthening its role in connecting African investors with major investment opportunities across the continent.

In Nigeria, customers and non-customers can subscribe through the Ecobank Mobile App, Internet Banking, Ecobank website and any Ecobank branch nationwide.

The offer provides investors with an opportunity to acquire a stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, one of Africa’s significant industrial projects. The shares are available at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares.

Speaking on the offer, Austen Osokpor, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to connecting customers and the wider public with opportunities that support wealth creation and broader participation in the capital market.

He noted that Ecobank’s digital platforms and extensive branch network have been positioned to provide a seamless, convenient and accessible subscription experience for interested investors.

Prospective investors are encouraged to carefully read the Prospectus and seek professional advice where necessary before making any investment decision.

Interested members of the public can visit any Ecobank branch nationwide or subscribe through the Bank’s digital channels.