Keeping Business Moving: Managing Trade-Corridor Risk in Q4

The last quarter of the year can be upbeat, but it is also when the year gets settled. Sales teams work to close the gap between forecast and actual. Operations are clearing delivery backlogs that have accumulated since the better half of the year. Procurement is building inventory ahead of festive demand. Finance is watching working capital, preparing for audit and trying to bring receivables in before the books close. Contractors are racing to hit delivery milestones tied to payment.

Everything is compressed into a shorter window, and almost all of it depends on goods arriving when they are supposed to.

That is why the fourth quarter exposed supply-chain weakness more sharply than any other period. For instance, a company can absorb the impact of an operational delay in March. Yet, a delay in the second week of December leaves little room to wiggle for operational recovery.

The corridor problem is commercial

Nigerian businesses move value by road. Raw materials, finished goods, fuel, packaging, spares and inventory for the festive season all travel the same limited set of corridors. When one of them fails, there is rarely a convenient alternative.

The Benin–Agbor gridlock in August made this point. Deteriorated sections of the road produced congestion that held motorists and commercial vehicles for hours, and in some cases days. Businesses moving goods between Lagos, the South-South and the East felt it immediately.

For a large corporate, that kind of disruption does not stay in the logistics function. A delayed raw-material consignment moves the production schedule. A shifted production schedule moves the distribution plan. A missed distribution window becomes a service failure with a customer, and eventually a conversation about penalties, credit notes or lost shelf space. Extended time on the road also increases exposure to theft, handling damage and weather.

The cost is measurable. At the 2026 Global Transport Policy Multimodal Roundtable, Nigeria’s annual losses from transport inefficiencies, including chronic congestion and fragmented logistics systems, were estimated at $ 4 billion. For any organisation moving high-value inventory across the country, a share of that figure sits on its own income statement.

What businesses can do now

Organisations may not be able to remove Corridor risk, but they can either manage it or hedge against it. Several measures are available to most organisations before the quarter closes.

Start by identifying the routes the business genuinely cannot do without, and confirm what the alternative is for each one. Many companies discover during a disruption that they have never intentionally verified an alternative route, or that it cannot take the axle load of their trucks. That work is inexpensive to do in advance but expensive when operations go south, and everyone and everything is under pressure.

Organisations must move earlier than the calendar suggests to beat this issue. Building the dispatch schedule backwards from the last working week of December, rather than forwards from today, usually reveals that critical consignments need to leave two to three weeks sooner than planned.

The operations team must also reconsider where stock sits. Holding buffer inventory at regional distribution points costs more in working capital than centralising it, but it removes the single point of failure. For fast-moving goods in the festive period, the trade-off is often worth making.

This is where structured insurance comes in. Read the haulage contracts again. Third-party carrier liability is frequently capped at a figure that bears no relationship to the value of the cargo. If the transporter’s exposure is limited to a fraction of a consignment worth hundreds of millions of naira, the balance of that risk is sitting with the owner of the goods whether or not anyone has priced it.

Check the sum insured against current replacement cost, as values set eighteen months ago are unlikely to reflect what it would now cost to replace the same consignment.

Finally, tighten documentation. Waybills, GPS records, delivery confirmations, police reports, and photographic evidence at the point of loss help settle a claim quickly rather than argue over it. This is the single most common reason recoveries take longer than they should.

Where insurance fits

Route planning and tracking improve visibility, but they do not prevent accidents, theft, fire, flooding or cargo damage. Those remain part of the environment in which Nigerian businesses move goods.

Leadway’s Goods-in-Transit policy provides financial protection against covered loss of or damage to goods while being transported by road, rail or inland waterways, including incidents during loading and unloading, subject to the applicable policy terms and conditions.

Insurance will not clear a blocked highway or restore a missed delivery window, but it converts an unpredictable loss into a defined, recoverable one. With insurance planned and in place, a single incident does not absorb the margin the business spent the quarter earning.

The question for the boardroom

For chief executives, finance directors, operations leads, supply-chain executives and risk managers, one question is worth putting on the agenda this month.

If a corridor that our supply chain depends on became impassable for five days, what would it cost us, and how much of that cost would we carry ourselves?

Organisations that can answer that with specific numbers are prepared for the quarter. Those that cannot are relying on the roads holding up, which is not a plan.