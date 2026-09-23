Airtel Africa buyback hits 19.91 million shares after fresh 798,919-share purchase

Airtel Africa Plc has bought back 798,919 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of 322.59 pence per share, taking the total number of shares repurchased under its ongoing buyback programme to 19.91 million.

Airtel Africa Plc has bought back 798,919 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of 322.59 pence per share, taking the total number of shares repurchased under its ongoing buyback programme to 19.91 million.

This was revealed in a transaction notification issued by Airtel Africa on September 22.

Airtel Africa has now purchased 19,907,874 ordinary shares since the buyback programme began in May at a cumulative VWAP of 336.05 pence per share.

The company said the shares purchased under the programme will be cancelled, which will reduce its issued share capital once the cancellation is completed.

Where Airtel Africa bought the shares

The latest purchase was made on September 18, 2026, according to the notification.

The shares were purchased from Barclays Capital Securities Limited at prices ranging from 318.80 pence to 326.80 pence per share.

Airtel Africa bought 388,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange at a VWAP of 322.84 pence per share, while 239,762 shares were purchased on BATS Europe at a VWAP of 321.74 pence.

Another 106,022 shares were bought on CHI-X Europe at a VWAP of 323.44 pence, while 48,046 shares were purchased on Aquis Exchange at 322.64 pence.

The remaining 17,089 shares were purchased on Turquoise at a VWAP of 323.28 pence.

What the buyback means

A share buyback is a transaction in which a company purchases its own shares from the market. The repurchased shares can subsequently be cancelled, reducing the company’s issued share capital.

The cumulative VWAP for shares purchased under the programme is 336.05 pence per share, compared with 322.59 pence per share for the latest transaction. VWAP represents the average price paid for the shares, weighted by the number of shares purchased at each price.

The latest transaction was therefore completed at a lower VWAP than the programme’s cumulative average, based on the prices paid for the shares purchased to date.

Airtel Africa’s road to 19.91 million buyback shares

Airtel Africa’s share buyback programme has been ongoing since May 2026, with the company repurchasing its ordinary shares for cancellation.

Nairametrics reported in May that Airtel Africa launched a $110 million share buyback programme on May 22, targeting the repurchase of up to 1% of its issued share capital.

The programme was structured to allow Barclays Capital Securities Limited to purchase the shares on the market before transferring them to Airtel Africa for cancellation.

The development came shortly after Airtel Africa reported a $1.41 billion profit before tax for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, up 114.67% year-on-year, while revenue rose to $6.4 billion from $4.9 billion.

The programme had reached approximately 10.2 million repurchased shares for $46.6 million as of June 30, according to Airtel Africa’s first-quarter results reported by Nairametrics in July.

The latest transaction has since taken cumulative repurchases to 19.91 million shares.