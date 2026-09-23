You Can Still Apply for the Dangote IPO, Here’s How

You’ve heard all about it. It’s been all over the news these past couple of weeks: the “Dangote IPO.” The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE IPO is now open, offering eligible Nigerians, both at home and abroad, an opportunity to apply for shares in the company. The offer comprises 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 […]

You’ve heard all about it. It’s been all over the news these past couple of weeks: the “Dangote IPO.”

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE IPO is now open, offering eligible Nigerians, both at home and abroad, an opportunity to apply for shares in the company. The offer comprises 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares for ₦5,250. The offer is open from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

So, how do you invest?

Flutterwave gives you four ways to subscribe online: through the Web, Flutterwave for Business (F4B), Send App, and Owo by Mono.

If you’d like more information about the Dangote IPO, including answers to frequently asked questions about the offer and the subscription process, read our detailed guide.

Here’s how you go about it:

The Web Experience

The Flutterwave Web experience allows eligible investors to apply for shares directly online through Flutterwave’s website.

Simply visit our dedicated website, select “Buy Shares,” and follow the steps to complete your subscription for the number of shares you want.

The Web experience is available to Nigerians whether or not they already have a Flutterwave account. It also provides a route for eligible investors who may not have an existing bank account.

Once your application has been submitted and the allotment process is completed, any shares allotted to you will be registered in your name through CSCS/CHN and held through your stockbroker.

Simple, straightforward, and entirely online.

The Flutterwave for Business (F4B) Dashboard Experience

Already use Flutterwave for Business? Eligible merchants can access the Dangote IPO directly from their Flutterwave for Business dashboard.

Once logged in, navigate to the “Invest in Dangote IPO” tab, select the number of shares you want to subscribe for, and complete your application.

You can pay using your available Flutterwave account balance or other payment options made available through Flutterwave.

If you don’t already have a CSCS/CHN account, Chapel Hill Denham will create one for you. After the IPO closes, an allotment process to determine how the shares will be allocated to everyone who subscribed will begin. After the allotment process ends, any shares allotted to you will be credited to your CSCS account held with your stockbroker. They will also notify you of the final allotment in accordance with the applicable process

It’s another way to access the IPO without having to start the process from scratch on a separate platform.

The Send App Experience

For Nigerians around the world who use Send App, investing in the Dangote IPO is also just a few taps away.

Once logged in to Send App, navigate to the “Invest in the Dangote IPO” tab to begin your application.

Your Bank Verification Number (BVN) is used to verify your identity and ensure your application is correctly linked to you.

As you go through the application, you’ll be asked to provide some additional information, including your Next of Kin details, a bank account in your name for dividends and any unallotted refunds, and your CSCS/CHN details if you already have them.

Once you’ve provided and reviewed your information, choose your preferred payment method and complete your payment.

After a successful payment, your IPO application will be submitted for processing.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, Send App provides another digital route to participate in the offer from wherever they are.

The Owo by Mono Experience

If you prefer to do things through WhatsApp, you can also access the Dangote IPO through Owo by Mono.

The experience allows eligible investors to start and complete their IPO application through a simple, conversational journey on WhatsApp.

Simply start a conversation with Owo by Mono and follow the prompts to access the Dangote IPO. You’ll be guided through the required steps, including providing your details, selecting the number of shares you want to subscribe for, and completing your payment.

Once your payment is successful, your application will be submitted for processing.

Whether you prefer a website, your Flutterwave for Business dashboard, Send App, or even WhatsApp, there’s a digital route that works for you.

Visit https://flutterwave.com/us/dangote to subscribe today!

Disclaimer:

Flutterwave acts solely as a Receiving Agent for the Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering, in partnership with SEC-licensed stockbrokers. Flutterwave does not provide investment advice, stockbroking services, or hold investors’ shares. Investing in shares involves risk. Share values may rise or fall, and investors may lose some or all of their investment. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.