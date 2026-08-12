NCAA plans RFID baggage tracking across Nigerian airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) plans to introduce RFID baggage tracking across Nigerian airports to allow air passengers to monitor their checked luggage in real time.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) plans to introduce RFID baggage tracking across Nigerian airports to allow air passengers to monitor their checked luggage in real time.

The development was disclosed by Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, in a statement via his official X account on Tuesday.

The technology is expected to improve baggage handling and address issues including misrouted and short-landed bags, while making it easier for passengers and airlines to resolve baggage-related complaints.

What they are saying

Achimugu said the NCAA met with domestic airlines, other aviation service providers and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Lagos to finalise plans for the migration to RFID baggage tagging.

He explained that the technology would allow passengers to track their bags from check-in until arrival at their destination in real time.

“Today, in Lagos, the NCAA met with domestic airlines, other service providers, and FAAN, to finalise plans to migrate to RFID bag tagging.”

“This automation technology means that air passengers can track the location of their bags from check-in to arrival at destination, real time.”

“We are going to resolve the issue of misrouted bags, shortlanded bag, etc.”

Achimugu said the technology, which is already used in other parts of the world, would mark its first deployment in Nigeria.

He added that proper implementation would improve baggage-handling efficiency, strengthen the resolution of complaints and enhance passenger satisfaction.

He said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had approved plans for relevant agencies to review the innovation and report back.

Get up to speed

The RFID baggage initiative comes as Nigerian aviation agencies pursue other technology-driven projects aimed at improving passenger experience, airport security and operational efficiency.

FAAN is rolling out V-Pass, a biometric identity verification system developed in partnership with M/S Verxid Technologies Limited to make domestic air travel faster, safer and more seamless.

Nigerian passengers will register with their NIN and facial biometric capture, while foreign passengers will enrol using international passports through OCR and biometric authentication.

The system will verify passengers before they enter restricted areas and again before boarding, with E-Gates expected to reduce queues and improve passenger flow.

FAAN said passenger data will not be stored on kiosks or handheld devices and that the system complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

FAAN and Verxid plan to conduct a nationwide sensitisation campaign, a live Proof of Concept demonstration and a technical site assessment before full rollout.

The V-Pass rollout forms part of FAAN’s broader digital transformation agenda, while the NCAA’s planned RFID baggage tracking is focused on improving the handling and visibility of checked luggage.

What you should know

The move to introduce technology across Nigerian airports also extends to cargo operations, with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) preparing to deploy cargo scanners at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The scanners have been installed at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) warehouses at the airport.

Customs officers completed specialised image analysis training in June ahead of the deployment.

The technology is expected to reduce cargo inspection times and improve the detection of prohibited and undeclared goods.

The scanners are awaiting final regulatory approval, while the NCS has recommended traffic management officers and CCTV cameras around the scanning areas.

The project is part of the NCS’ efforts to modernise cargo inspection, improve operational efficiency and strengthen border security through technology.