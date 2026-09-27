Air Peace cites Jet A1 shortage, Maiduguri airport restriction for flight disruption

Air Peace has attributed recent flight disruptions at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to a shortage of Jet A1 aviation fuel and an operating restriction at the Maiduguri airport.

Air Peace has attributed recent flight disruptions at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to a shortage of Jet A1 aviation fuel and an operating restriction at the Maiduguri airport.

The airline disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Saturday, September 27, 2026, while responding to concerns over disruptions to its Abuja-Maiduguri service.

The statement followed complaints and videos shared by some stranded passengers on social media, drawing attention to the disruption and delays affecting the route.

Air Peace blames Jet A1 shortage

Air Peace said the initial delays to its Abuja operations were caused by the unavailability of Jet A1 aviation fuel, which also affected other airlines operating from the airport. The airline said operations resumed for affected flights after aviation fuel became available.

“The initial delays to our Abuja operations were occasioned by the unavailability of Jet A1 aviation fuel, which affected Air Peace and other airlines operating from the Abuja airport. Upon the availability of fuel, our affected flights commenced operations accordingly.”

However, Air Peace said the Abuja-Maiduguri service was subsequently unable to operate as planned because of a change in operating conditions at the destination airport.

“However, our Abuja–Maiduguri service could not subsequently operate as planned because the tower in Maiduguri who had given extension for our flight to come in, later came back as at the time of our calling for Boarding, to state that the airport had become VFR and would no longer fly beyond sunset.”

The airline said passengers were informed about the delays and provided with refreshments, while passengers affected by the cancellation were given hotel accommodation. Air Peace added that arrangements had been made to operate the cancelled service the following day.

Jet A1 shortages disrupt airlines

The latest disruption is not the first time Jet A1 availability has affected Air Peace’s operations. In April 2026, the airline reduced its Abuja-London service to three flights per week amid continued constraints in the supply of Jet A1 aviation fuel.

Air Peace said the reduced frequency would remain until July 1, when it expected to restore its full schedule, subject to improvements in fuel supply.

In May, Rano Air also temporarily suspended some routes after a sharp increase in Jet A1 prices raised its operating costs.

The developments highlight how both the availability and price of aviation fuel can affect airline schedules and operating costs in Nigeria.

The latest disruption therefore comes against a backdrop of earlier constraints involving the supply and cost of Jet A1 for Nigerian airlines.

Dangote supplies international jet fuel

The latest Jet A1 supply concerns come even as Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as a significant supplier of aviation fuel to international markets.

On September 14, Nairametrics reported that the refinery had sold its Jet A1 output for August and September to European markets, while its remaining supply was reserved for the Nigerian market, according to Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals.

The development followed a disclosure that the refinery was Europe’s largest source of imported jet fuel for the second consecutive month in July, accounting for about one-fifth of the continent’s imported aviation fuel during the period.